Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights across the country in the midst of a hectic and messy holiday travel season, including at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Bozeman’s airport is the state’s only hub for the major airline carrier, and similar to the rest of the country, has had a continued streak of canceled inbound and outbound Southwest flights.

At least eight Southwest flights coming and going from the Bozeman airport were canceled Wednesday. On Tuesday, nine were canceled.


