Tim Sheehy wanted to be able to support his family when he founded his company Bridger Aerospace seven years ago.
After being medically discharged from service as a Navy SEAL officer, Sheehy asked himself what he wanted to do with his life.
He recognized the value in aircraft with cameras that had saved him and his men many times on the battlefield, and how that technology could be used at home.
Now, Bridger Aerospace is poised to become a publicly traded company.
“My hope was that we could build it big enough so that we could support ourselves,” Sheehy said. “I never once imagined that we would employ hundreds of people and go public.”
That pipe dream became reality Thursday when the Bozeman-based aerial firefighting company announced that it had reached a merger agreement with Jack Creek Investment, a special purpose acquisition company.
The merger valued the company at $869 million, and could earn Bridger Aerospace $345 million in cash when the deal is completed, according to a release.
Jeffrey Kelter, executive chairman of Jack Creek Investment, will become the chairman of Bridger Aerospace’s board when the deal is complete.
Kelter said in the release that Bridger Aerospace is “well-positioned to grow” while it works to meet “critical environmental and community needs.”
The company could hit the stock exchange by the fourth quarter of this year, and is expected to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BAER.”
Sheehy said the reason to go public is simple: The company is growing fast and has been growing for several years.
For example, Bridger Aerospace’s sister company, Ascent Vision Technology, was acquired for $350 million in 2020 by CACI International, an international electronic warfare company.
Continuing to grow as a private company is expensive, he said. The best way to fund continued growth is to go public. But the company isn’t growing for the sake of growth.
“We’re growing because there is a very clear need for more aerial firefighting resources globally,” Sheehy said.
There’s two ways for a company to go public, Sheehy said. One is through an Initial Public Offering direct listing. Sheehy said that is the most direct way to do it, but also challenging for a young company.
Then there is the merger route. A younger company, like Bridger Aerospace, can merge with a special acquisition company that is already public, like Jack Creek Investment.
Despite merging with Jack Creek Investment, Sheehy said that he will still be CEO, and that the company will still be Montana-based.
“It’s a great story for Bozeman, a great story for Montana,” Sheehy said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.