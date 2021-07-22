Support Local Journalism


Jay Thane is partial to Buffalo Trace — a Kentucky-made bourbon — but, he’s not picky. He delights in almost all whiskeys, especially American whiskey.

He loves whiskey so much he’s opening a new bar and restaurant dedicated to the liquor, aptly named Bourbon.

“Whiskey has been a passion of mine for a long time,” Thane said Wednesday, in the new bar and restaurant.

It isn’t Thane’s first venture opening a whiskey bar. The born and raised Bozemanite helped open the Copper Whiskey Bar & Grill, in downtown Bozeman, in 2013.

He left Copper three years ago, but it wasn’t long before he got the whiskey itch again. He started looking into opening Bourbon.

“This concept really fit me. It’s who I am,” he said.

Bourbon, is in the west end of the new Aspen Crossing complex, a 68,000-square-foot building at the corner of Aspen Street and Fifth Avenue that is nearing completion.

Aspen Crossing, where several businesses and the Sunset Mobile Home Park once stood, will have restaurants, retail space, offices and residential space.

Bourbon will serve traditional barbecue in varying regional styles, fried chicken and catfish, sandwiches and a wide variety of cocktails and bourbons.

He’ll have Texas-style brisket, Memphis baby back ribs and Alabama chicken, for example.

Thane is aiming for an opening at the end of July or early August — he’s waiting on some finishing touches to the space. The restaurant will initially be open Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the bar staying open late. And Sunday brunch will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bar will start out with about 60 different types of bourbons with a good array of classic brands and some top shelf whiskeys.

“I want people that are real bourbon lovers to be able to try some things that are hard to find,” Thane said.

But, Thane wants there to be some easier whiskeys for novice drinkers. He’s convinced he can make a bourbon drink anyone — even whiskey haters — will enjoy.

“There’s a way to make a non-bourbon drinker at least tolerate it,” Thane joked. Start slow, ordering a sweet drink like a whiskey sour, and eventually you’ll graduate to sipping whiskey straight, he advises.

“But I won’t force it,” Thane said, adding that he wants everyone to feel welcome at his joint. The cocktail menu will have a wide variety of non-whiskey drinks.

The restaurant is replete with a stage for live music. Thane is hoping to book some bands for later in the summer. Really, the only genre of music off the table was heavy metal, he said.

“I don’t want to limit myself to any one genre,” he said. “This stage should be for anybody, I want local talent.”

With the restaurant centered around bourbon, Thane chose barbecue for a few obvious reasons: barbecue and whiskey go hand-in-hand, and because barbecue is fast and casual dining.

“I joke with my wife about wanting to be Bozeman’s best place for a second date,” Thane said.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

