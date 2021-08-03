Billings Clinic setting up temporary clinics in Bozeman as work continues on new building By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 3, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now Construction workers remove a steel beam after it was signed by attendees at a ceremony at Billings Clinic Bozeman on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Katee Gibson, multi-specialty clinic manager with Billings Clinic, signs her name on a beam during a ceremony at Billings Clinic Bozeman on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Billings Clinic Bozeman, pictured here on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, is set to open in late spring of 2022. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner speaks at a beam signing ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Billing Clinic Bozeman. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Sam Sillitti, Billings Clinic's chief Bozeman physician, speaks at a beam signing ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Billing Clinic Bozeman. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Cecilia Vaniman, neighbor to the new Billings Clinic, speaks at a beam signing ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Billing Clinic Bozeman. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now William Peters, a retired OB-GYN with Billings Clinic, center, listens to speeches during a beam signing ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Billing Clinic Bozeman. Peters began a private practice, Bozeman OB-GYN, in 1997 and eventually partnered with Billings Clinic in 2002. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Construction workers wait for the beam signing ceremony to end so they can remove the beam on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Billings Clinic Bozeman. Billings Clinic plans to set up three temporary clinics to immediately begin seeing Bozeman patients as work continues on the new campus west of Costco.Construction on the 140,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue, is expected to finish in late spring 2022. The work began in earnest in October and is the beginning of development for Billings Clinic’s 58-acre campus.The new Ambulatory Destination Center will include a one-story surgery center, urgent care, pharmacy and outpatient surgical services. The main three-story building will also be the new home for the Billings Clinic Bozeman OB-GYN, housed at Bozeman Health, and Billings Clinic Bozeman Pediatrics. In total, the new campus will employ more than 250 people. Three new doctors are already practicing in Bozeman and accepting patients at Bozeman OB-GYN.In addition to the three, 10 more doctors will start accepting patients on Sept. 1 at three temporary modular clinics. The clinics will be housed on the Bozeman campus and will continue to operate until the main facility is complete.The physicians will begin practicing in specialties of OB-GYN, family medicine, internal medicine, urology, radiology and ophthalmology.“We wanted to be able to expand our services and start meeting the needs of the growing community sooner than the building opening up,” said Hannah Shirkey, vice president of regional operations.The three buildings will be able to hold 10 doctors and 30 staff members.“We have to have a place for these people to go,” said Dr. Sam Sillitti, the Billings Clinic chief of Bozeman during a press conference at the Bozeman site on Tuesday. Billings Clinic officials say the new campus will help keep up with a growing need for health care in the Gallatin Valley.“Bozeman is thriving and it’s growing quickly,” said Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner on Tuesday. “Health care is going to be needed in a much more growth-oriented way.”In July, Billings Clinic also announced a new helicopter air ambulance service in Bozeman—an expansion of the Billings-based MedFlight Air Ambulance service.During Tuesday’s press conference, where Billings Clinic leadership, staff and some Bozeman community members signed a beam that will be incorporated in the building, Sillitti said the new campus is not Billings Clinic’s first foray in the Gallatin Valley.“We’re really excited soon to be under one roof,” Sillitti said. “I have been in Bozeman for 10 years, this community is important to me.”Billings Clinic Foundation President Jim Duncan said Tuesday that the clinic had sought to be thoughtful neighbors in Bozeman, asking for public input on the project, removing and donating a barn to a veteran services’ organization and working closely with the development’s immediate residential neighbors Cecilia and Don Vaniman.“If we can’t be a good neighbor, we shouldn’t be here,” Duncan said.Billings Clinic is Montana’s largest health system and serves Montana, Wyoming and parts of the western Dakotas, employing more than 4,700 people. 