A Billings broadcasting company has bought five radio stations in Bozeman that went off the air in 2018 with the hopes of restoring the stations.
Desert Mountain Broadcasting closed on the five stations, formerly owned by Reier Broadcasting Co. on Jan. 31. It’s now working to build brand-new studios for the five stations as they come back on the air.
The stations are KBOZ-FM (99.9), KBOZ-AM (1090), KOBB-FM (93.7), KOBB-AM (1230) and KOZB (97.5). Desert Mountain Broadcasting also owns 104.1 FM/1490 AM in Bozeman.
The five stations closed, in part, due to financial woes, the Chronicle reported in 2018.
Cameron Maxwell, the president and CEO of Desert Mountain Broadcasting, had been looking to buy the stations since they went dark.
“This is really a big deal to me to be able to get a chance to buy, take over and rebuild these stations,” Maxwell said. “They were such a great set of radio stations it was sad to see them go away.”
Restoring the stations is personal for Maxwell, who got his start in the radio business in Billings and later worked for the Reier Broadcasting Co. in Bozeman.
Maxwell, 51, started working at a radio station in Billings at 15 years old as a board operator.
Eventually he climbed the ranks, becoming a DJ for 93.7 KBOZ in Bozeman where he also attended Montana State University in the early 1990s.
It was there he met his wife, Shannon.
A friend of Shannon’s called the station to request a song and handed the phone to Shannon. Maxwell said he could hear her whisper that she didn’t want to speak with the DJ.
“Right off the bat I liked her,” Maxwell said. He wouldn’t meet his wife for nearly a year after that, but after an initial introduction would often talk to her on the phone.
During an event at the Gallatin Valley Mall — Maxwell was the DJ — he ran into her.
“I said ‘oh, I hope that’s her,’” he recalls. “I’d never seen her before.”
They’ve been married for 27 years and have three daughters.
After being a DJ and eventually working up to managerial positions, Maxwell said he never shook the desire to be in the radio industry.
“I caught the bug and never really grew up,” Maxwell said.
In 2005, Maxwell became a general manager for six radio stations in Billings owned by Connoisseur Media — a broadcasting company that now mainly operates on the East Coast.
In 2019, Maxwell bought out the radio stations in Billings from Connoisseur Media and founded Desert Mountain Broadcasting.
"I've always loved radio because it's local," Maxwell said "The connection to the community is instantaneous."
For now, Maxwell looks forward to broadcasting to Bozeman again and wants the Bozeman-branch to be community oriented and involved.
"It's such an amazing feeling to bring these great radio stations back to life and to rebuild them to what they used to be," Maxwell said. "The fact I have such a history here is amazing. There's a lot of emotion there."