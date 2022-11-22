Big Sky Resort plans to open Wednesday, a day earlier than planned, after early-season snowfall and cold temperatures primed a speedy arrival for ski season.
“Thanks to favorable conditions and an extraordinary effort from our team, we’re thrilled to deliver an early opening and start the winter season off with mid-winter conditions,” said Troy Nedved, the resort’s general manager, in a press release.
Lift ticket offices open Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. for ticket and season pass pickup.
At 8:30 a.m. live DJs will play in the base area while employees greet early risers with complimentary hot chocolate, breakfast snacks, and beer samples.
Five lifts — Swift Current 6, Explorer, Challenger, Powder Seeker and Iron Horse — and all Mountain Village magic carpets open at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Ramcharger 8 is set to open Thursday once early-season race camps end.
The resort will open with 2,000 skiable acres, with an additional 500 acres opening Thursday. Employees will evaluate terrain over the weekend and open more as soon as possible. In total the ski area covers 5,850 acres.
“The conditions are fantastic,” said Stacie Mesuda, spokesperson for Big Sky Resort.
“It’s the best opening in our history.”
When Big Sky opened on Thanksgiving last year, the resort had 100 skiable acres. This year, people can access 20 times more terrain than last year on opening day.
Within the resort, the Headwaters area recorded a snow base depth of 25 inches on Tuesday, while the Andesite area recorded 18 inches. The resort saw two inches of snowfall in the last week. People can check snow reports at https://bigskyresort.com/snow-report.
“We’re looking forward to the most expansive opening day in our history, with great coverage thanks to more than five feet of early season snow and round-the-clock snowmaking work,” Nedved said. Employees started making snow in mid-October.
Skiers and riders should be aware that unmarked obstacles and early season hazards exist, Mesuda said.
Resort restaurants, including Vista Hall, Westward Social, Montana Jack, Chet’s, and Carabiner open Wednesday too.
Red Lodge Mountain also opens for the season this week on Friday at 9 a.m. Five runs and a learning area for beginners will be open and accessible from the Triple, Willow Creek, and Miami Beach chairlifts and the Magic Carpet.
Consistent cold temperatures through November have allowed snowmaking operations to take place, Red Lodge Mountain said in a release. Uphill travel is prohibited until the mountain completes snowmaking.
The projected opening date for Bridger Bowl is Dec. 9, though early birds have already started skinning up the mountain and skiing down — no chairlifts required.
