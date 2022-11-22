Let the news come to you

Big Sky Resort plans to open Wednesday, a day earlier than planned, after early-season snowfall and cold temperatures primed a speedy arrival for ski season.

“Thanks to favorable conditions and an extraordinary effort from our team, we’re thrilled to deliver an early opening and start the winter season off with mid-winter conditions,” said Troy Nedved, the resort’s general manager, in a press release.

Lift ticket offices open Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. for ticket and season pass pickup.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

