Thirty-five employees of Big Sky Resort are moving into new modular apartments around the base of Lone Mountain this week, as the resort progresses toward providing about 50% of its workforce with affordable housing options.

Residents started moving into the two-bedroom, modular apartments at Levinski Lodge A on Thursday. Each unit comes with a kitchen, bathroom, common space and storage closets. The building boasts sweeping views of Lone Mountain, and it’s just a 5-minute walk from the base of the ski area.

Caleb Teigen, construction manager at Big Sky Resort, said the lodge is the first of three employee housing complexes to be built at a campus near Lake Levinsky — a pond that lies at the foot of the Mountain Village. Construction on the foundation of Lodge A began in August, he said.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

