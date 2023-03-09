Lone Mountain rises prominently from the Mountain Village at Big Sky Resort, near the campus where workers constructed Levinski Lodge A, featuring 35 beds for resort employees, on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Lone Mountain rises prominently from the Mountain Village at Big Sky Resort, near the campus where workers constructed Levinski Lodge A, featuring 35 beds for resort employees, on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Thirty-five employees of Big Sky Resort are moving into new modular apartments around the base of Lone Mountain this week, as the resort progresses toward providing about 50% of its workforce with affordable housing options.
Residents started moving into the two-bedroom, modular apartments at Levinski Lodge A on Thursday. Each unit comes with a kitchen, bathroom, common space and storage closets. The building boasts sweeping views of Lone Mountain, and it’s just a 5-minute walk from the base of the ski area.
Caleb Teigen, construction manager at Big Sky Resort, said the lodge is the first of three employee housing complexes to be built at a campus near Lake Levinsky — a pond that lies at the foot of the Mountain Village. Construction on the foundation of Lodge A began in August, he said.
Teigen anticipates that the modulars for Levinski Lodges B and C — buildings that offer a mix of apartments and dormitory-style rooms — will arrive in the summer or early fall. The new housing will allow Big Sky’s employees and their families to live in an affordable and convenient place.
Since the apartments are modular, it won’t take long for workers to stack the units together, connect the parts and pieces and prepare the interior spaces for Big Sky’s employees, once they’re shipped, according to Teigen.
“The nice thing about modular construction is once your foundations are done and they deliver them, three days later you’re done with the sheetrock and everything else,” Teigen said. “It’s basically just connecting the parts and pieces and putting in your exterior facade, and you can go inside of them.”
Big Sky spokesperson Stacie Mesuda noted that prior to the construction of Levinski Lodge A, the resort had about 790 beds to offer to its workers. The addition of the new apartment building brings that number up to 826.
“With buildings B and C, we will be achieving our goal of providing 1,000 beds in Big Sky, which represents about half of our total workforce,” Medusa said. “We’re not stopping there. We’ve got some other plans in the works to continue to expand our bed base in Big Sky.”
Once it’s up, the new campus will offer recreation and lounge areas, gyms, quiet rooms, ski wax and bike tuning areas and washers and dryers. Right outside, residents can enjoy a community space with picnic tables and barbecue grills, Teigen said.
“Building sustainable housing is not just about location. We’ve included the efficiency measures to further reduce our environmental impact,” said Amy Fonte, the resort’s sustainability specialist, in a press release. “The complex will be partially powered by rooftop solar panels, the resort’s first net-metered solar installation, which puts clean energy directly into the grid.”
Each of Big Sky’s employee divisions — from mountain operations to lodging to food and beverage — allocated some space for workers to apply for affordable housing, said Troy Nedved, the resort’s general manager.
“Traditionally, we’ve been in the zone of focusing on our seasonal workforce, and we realize that that has changed, and a higher percentage of our employees are long-term,” he said.
“Hopefully this housing is our first step in shifting to address and appeal to that shift.”
Ultimately, the resort would like to provide more employee housing solutions within the Big Sky area, which should ease some of its labor force and transportation challenges, especially in Gallatin Canyon, according to Nedved.
The affordable housing crisis isn’t new to any mountain town, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the challenges. Since then, the resort has tried to double down on efforts to bolster employee housing options, he said.
Employees can rent out apartments at Levinski Lodge A for about $28.00 per night, or $850 per month, according to the Mesuda. Nedved noted that the prices are well under market value and utilities and laundry are included.
“We want our team members to live right here in Big Sky,” he said in the press release. “It enlivens the community, and it’s better for the employee, atmosphere and climate.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.