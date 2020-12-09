Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky announced Tuesday that the CEO of both organizations will be stepping down in early 2021.
Candace Carr Strauss, who began her tenure at the Chamber and Visit Big Sky in 2017, accepted the position of the president and CEO of the Sedona, Arizona, Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, according to a news release announcing the change. Her last day in her positions at Big Sky will be February 10, 2021.
“Montana is a small town with really long roads. It has been my home, where I have raised my kids. Montana kids. It and all the people I have met here will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Strauss. “However, Montana and Big Sky in particular has also taught me that adventure awaits so I look forward to my new adventure and the people I will meet in Sedona.”
Strauss said some of the highlights from her time at the organizations include the recently announced COVID-19 surveillance testing partnership. The surveillance testing is a partnership with the resort tax district and private partners that will help make take-home tests available to people in the Big Sky community at no cost to help keep folks safe during the winter.
Another major point of pride for Strauss during her time, she said, is Big Sky remaining the number one bed tax collector in the state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That shows that people want to continue to visit Big Sky, she said.
The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky organizations will conduct a national search to hire a new CEO.
