Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Belgrade woman has died from a suspected foodborne illness, the Gallatin County Coroner’s office announced Sunday.

Donna Ventura, 64, died at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, the coroner’s office said in a release.

There is no current safety concern to the public, and Ventura’s cause of death remains unclear until autopsy and toxicology results are available, the release said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.