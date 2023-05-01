A Belgrade woman has died from a suspected foodborne illness, the Gallatin County Coroner’s office announced Sunday.
Donna Ventura, 64, died at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, the coroner’s office said in a release.
There is no current safety concern to the public, and Ventura’s cause of death remains unclear until autopsy and toxicology results are available, the release said.
Autopsy reports can take four to six weeks and toxicology reports two to six months, the sheriff’s office told the Chronicle on Monday.
Dan Springer, Gallatin County sheriff, confirmed “this woman had been a patron at Dave’s Sushi,” but did not provide further details about when she last ate there and how long she was hospitalized.
The death comes a week after the Broadwater County coroner’s office confirmed the death of William Lewis, 74, who died the morning after eating at Dave’s Sushi, a popular Bozeman restaurant.
The cause of the deaths have not yet been confirmed or directly linked to the restaurant.
Dave’s Sushi has been closed for nearly two weeks, following reports of “several customers” getting sick after eating there, the restaurant said in a statement.
“We believe that the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved, cultured, morel mushrooms used in (the April 17) special roll,” the statement from April 21 said.
It remains unclear how many people fell ill, and health officials have not confirmed the pathogen that caused the outbreak.
The Gallatin County Health Department said last Monday “illnesses have been linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on the afternoon of April 17, as well as April 1, April 8, April 9 and April 10.”
A health department inspection on April 18 found Dave’s Sushi in four violations: inadequate temperature control for some foods, “unsafe” utensils and food-contact surfaces, and not maintaining shellstock tags for shellfish imports for 90 days as required.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in six Americans become sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases each year.
