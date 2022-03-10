The popular online retailer, Backcountry.com, will be moving into the old Gallatin Cleaners Laundry building on the corner of South Bozeman Avenue and East Babcock Street. The space was renovated by Virga Capital, Minarik Architecture and Langlas and Associates.
A Utah-based outdoor gear retailer is moving into a historic building in downtown Bozeman.
Backcountry, an online retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, is slated to move into the old Gallatin Laundry Company building at the corner of East Babcock Street and South Bozeman.
The Gallatin Laundry Company building, which operated as a laundry company until 2017, was completely renovated and restored, said developer and owner Rob Lateiner of Virga Capital.
The Backcountry storefront is scheduled to open in summer 2022.
“Backcountry is excited to move into historic downtown Bozeman and support the vibrancy of this mountain community. Backcountry is committed to hire local staff to provide customers with trusted, authentic, expert knowledge,” Chris Purkey, senior vice president of retail at Backcountry, stated in a press release.
The Utah-based online retailer Backcountry has three retail storefronts. Two are in Utah in Park City and West Valley City, and the other is in Boulder, Colorado. The company has been an outdoor retailer since 1996, primarily selling online.
Two new stores are slated to open in Seattle and Washington D.C. sometime this year as part of an expansion into physical retail spaces.
Work on the more than 10,3000-square-foot building in Bozeman began in April 2021, and wrapped up this month.
Restoring the historic building came with its own set of challenges, Lateiner said, but he’s pleased with the finished product.
“The building has fantastic bones,” Lateiner said. “We peeled back some layers to expose the original craftsmanship … including reclaimed timbers that were shipped from a building in New York City in the 1910s.”
The building was built in 1917 and designed by local architect Fred F. Willson. It operated as a commercial laundry business in the same family for five generations, closing in 2017.
The original brick was restored, details like the original doorway arches remain and the neon sign was restored and relit for the first time in decades.
Windows, doors and skylights were replaced with replicas of the original.
Minarik Architecture and Langlas and Associates did the design and building renovation.
“I’m incredibly proud to see this project to completion, Bozeman is growing and changing rapidly and it’s our hope to continue to see more projects like this that preserve these gems in the downtown area and across the Gallatin Valley,” Lateiner said.
