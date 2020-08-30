A new automated car wash will soon be under construction on Burke Street on the north side of Bozeman, near Target.
Rapid Clean Car Wash will have a 160-foot wash tunnel and 17 car vacuums, according to owner Payton Lyon, and is slated to open sometime next fall.
“We’re going to be offering the most professional car was that we can offer, and it should be quick and efficient,” Lyon said. “That’s our main goal, is to make sure people can get in and out of there.”
Lyon said he expects to receive construction permits in the next three weeks and will start building as soon as those are finalized, likely sometime in September. Depending on the severity of the winter, construction is scheduled to take between 10 and 12 months.
“It’ll be one of the most advanced and safest (car washes) that automation can supply today,” he said. “We’ll also be using 90% reclaimed water in the wash process.”
As long as the weather allows, Lyon said, Rapid Clean will be open from early in the morning until sunset.
Once the basic car wash operation is up and running, Lyon said he plans to open a quick detail center and a large vehicle wash for bigger pickups and vehicles like Sprinter vans.
“We’ll be opening that up hopefully six to eight months after we open up the regular car wash side,” he said.
Rapid Clean will likely hire 20 to 22 employees at the beginning and will hire an additional three or four when the detail and large vehicle wash opens.
Lyon said he hasn’t nailed down exact pricing for washes yet, but that it’ll be on par with other car washes around Bozeman. Rapid Clean will also have a two lanes dedicated exclusively to those in its monthly membership program.
Lyon has been visiting Bozeman from Texas since his family bought land and built a house in the Bridger Canyon in the early 2000s. He said he “fell in love” with Bozeman and has wanted to open a business in town for years.
“We’re really excited about being able to do it,” he said.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.