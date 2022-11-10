Amber Lee scrapes excess material from a guitar body at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
A Gibson employee paints a guitar black at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Patrick Beal gives a guitar a final inspection before approving it for use at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Boxed Gibson guitars are stored in a warehouse at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks alongside James Curleigh, CEO of Gibson, at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Guitars are conveyed on hooks through the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Gibson employees string new guitars at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
A Gibson employee sands down a guitar body at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
A Gibson employee flips his hammer while assembling a guitar at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
A Gibson employee sands down a guitar body at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
A guitar hangs in the entrance of a paint booth at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Guitars hang outside a paint booth at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Painting templates for guitar bodies are prominently displayed at the Gibson acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2022. The guitar company recently expanded their Bozeman "craftory," which produces all of Gibson's acoustic guitars.
Before any Gibson acoustic guitar hits the shelves of a store or ends up in the hands of a famous musician, it winds its way through the assembly line inside a sprawling factory on the north side of Bozeman.
A fleet of about 230 Gibson employees transform slates of walnut, mahogany, maple and rosewood into every acoustic guitar’s intricate dovetail neck and body. They slather on nitrocellulose lacquer, sand the edges and place the instrument in a machine that adds the frets.
Kennan Miller, a Gibson quality engineer and technician, estimated that there are more than 90 steps involved in the company’s guitar-making process. At the very end of the assembly line, a detail-oriented final inspector plays each instrument to make sure the tone is right.
“This is, for the record, the only Gibson acoustic craftory in the world,” said James “JC” Curleigh, president and CEO of Gibson Brands, Inc. “Wherever you see a Gibson acoustic guitar, on a stage, on TV, in a local bar, it was made up here.”
Curleigh, other Gibson executives and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte cut a yellow ribbon near the Bozeman factory’s reception area on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a massive expansion to the building and guitar-making operation.
Modernized office areas, an employee lunchroom and locker room, an artist showroom, a reception area and a conference room were all added to the factory as a part of the expansion. The machine shop at the heart of the operation doubled in size.
As it ramps up production, Gibson is seeking to hire 100 or more employees to work at the Bozeman factory. In an interview, Curleigh said the company offers a benefits program and highly competitive wages. Beyond that, employees can build their careers out of working there.
“It’s meaningful. You can connect to music and a brand,” he said. “You can watch the Country Music Awards ... and it’s pretty special to see one of your favorite artists playing a guitar and say, ‘My hand made that guitar. My fingerprints are on that guitar.’ That’s special.”
Since Gibson was founded 128 years ago, the brand has developed into one of the world’s leading guitar manufacturers. The company’s headquarters are in Nashville, but it produces acoustic guitars at the plant in Bozeman, which was originally built in 1988.
“We’ve always been the premium leader in fret instruments, and as genres changed over time, we changed with the times. In fact, I’d like to think that we didn’t just chase the music landscape. Gibson has constantly tried to change the landscape of music,” Curleigh said.
The company seeks to create, inspire and “support the communities we’re in,” and it also wants to drive people to reimagine what music can be. Its vision is to craft “the most relevant, most played and most loved instruments,” Curleigh said.
Bozeman is an advantageous place for Gibson to craft its acoustic guitars, since the wood has to be stored in a relatively stable and dry climate that preserves the tone of the instruments.
The company originally shut its factories down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but six to eight months later, when people settled into what was “an awkward new norm,” people started to look for ways to fill their extra time, according to Curleigh.
Many people wanted to learn how to play guitar, and others took up guitar-playing again. Famous musicians had more time to record and play their instruments. Ultimately, “there was a surge in guitar playing, which meant there was a surge in guitars,” he said.
Curleigh was quick to point out that the expansion of Gibson’s factory in Bozeman coincided with the surge in demand, and it did not occur as a result of the trend. However, it took the brand to a whole new level of growth, and the company is now looking at what’s next.
“With this expansion, it gives us the flexibility to make different types of guitars. We can make more custom guitars. We can actually do more signature guitars with artists,” he said. “They make music. We make guitars. This area is much more conducive to artists hanging out here.”
In his remarks, Gov. Gianforte told the crowd that Gibson is a globally-recognized brand, and the expansion at the factory in Bozeman is highly meaningful. He praised the company’s commitment to creating careers for its employees.
“The pandemic drove people indoors to learn how to play an instrument, and Bozeman and Gibson are benefiting from that. That’s really terrific,” Gianforte said. “I want you to know you’re welcome, and we very much appreciate this investment here. We hope you continue to double down.”
