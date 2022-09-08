Montana’s economy grew in almost every possible way in 2021, but the meteoric rise could be leveling out this year.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry released its annual Labor Day Report Wednesday, showcasing the boom the state experienced in the second year of the pandemic. Despite the increases, inflation and affordable housing are eating into positive economic gains.
Laurie Esau, the commissioner of the state agency, wrote in the report that Montana’s economy “exploded” last year, having one of the strongest recoveries from the pandemic in the country.
One fast takeaway is that 19,568 jobs were added last year, compared to an average of 6,800 added in the state in the five years prior to the pandemic.
Montana’s gross domestic product, or market value of goods and services produced in the state, grew by 6.7% last year, ranking Montana seventh in the country for GDP growth.
Since February 2020, the has had the fifth fastest employment growth in the country at 4.4%. The southwest region of the state, which includes Gallatin County, had an employment increase of 5.1% as of June this year.
Leisure activities led the way in job growth, contributing over 7,000 jobs last year. The only industry with job loss was the mining and utilities sector.
Average annual wages in the state grew 5.9% last year, while real wage growth, or how much a person makes when inflation is factored in, increased by 1.3%.
The fastest real wage growth was in the leisure industry, which increased by over 7%. Wages in southwest Montana grew by .8% last year.
The surge in the labor force has not kept pace with demand for workers, meaning that there are nearly two job openings per every unemployed person in the state, according to the report.
Unemployment rates in the state had fallen to 2.3% by April this year.
The low rate could mean that there are few workers who don’t already have a job, or because of a lack of affordable housing, transportation or child care.
For example, unfilled job openings increased to over 40,000 per month in the second half of last year. Quits went up about 20,000 a month in that same time frame.
The trend of baby boomers retiring and leaving the labor force is the main driver of the worker shortage, the report stated.
Since 1990, just over 200,000 people have retired from the labor force in Montana.
Affordable housing was a major factor, with Montana’s home prices increasing by 44.3% in two years by the end of the first quarter of this year. Average hourly earnings increased by 8.5% in that same timeframe.
Nationally, rent has increased by 7% from the previous two years.
The housing supply has to match demand, the report stated. However, employment and financial factors in the construction industry have recovered slowly since 2008, which means “years of underinvestment,” according to the report.
However, the report acknowledged that while growth has been at a breakneck pace, it has also brought “growing pains.” Price increases in fuel, housing and other goods have happened because of federal stimulus spending, higher consumer demand and war in Ukraine, according to the report.
Those factors caused increased prices, or inflation.
Prices have skyrocketed in some sectors since June 2021, with energy leading the way at a 40% leap. Hourly earnings have not kept pace with the widespread increases, having increased less than 5%.
The conflict in Ukraine and the trade embargoes that followed put a “sudden negative shock” on oil supply, which coupled with the country’s sluggishness to increase domestic energy production, caused the spike in oil and gas prices.
A leap in oil and gas prices are typical warning signs of a recession, according to the report. However, job growth and a low unemployment rate could work against a possible recession.
