The American Rescue Plan Act signed into law this week includes several new programs or additional funding for existing programs that could have a big impact on Montana small businesses, though details of the programs are still scarce.
New programs include $28.6 billion to support restaurants and bars and $100 million for a new program to help organizations access COVID-19 relief funds, called the Community Navigator pilot program, according to a news release from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Also included in the act is $7.25 billion in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, $15 billion for the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance payments and an additional $5 billion for supplemental targeted EIDL Advance payments, and additional funds for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
Brent Donnelly, the director of the Montana district of the U.S. Small Business Association, is optimistic about the potential impacts of the new and expanded programs, but said that there isn’t yet a ton of information about them.
“Anytime you stand up a new program, it takes a little while,” Donnelly said. “Sometimes the devil is in the details … until we see the details, it’s kind of hard to do more than speculate.”
The additional PPP funding, Donnelly said, is likely to have a positive impact on Montana small businesses. He heard lots of stories from business owners who had received PPP loans while visiting Montana business owners this winter.
“I heard story after story after story across the state about how the Paycheck Protection Program, for example, was really meaningful to those businesses,” he said. “To be able to continue that, and I think we’ve seen that work really well and I think that’s good news.”
Hospitality businesses, including bars and restaurants, were some of the hardest-hit businesses during the pandemic. So the $28.6 million in grant funding as part of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund could also have a big impact on local bars and restaurants that need help surviving the pandemic.
“Here in Montana it’s my sense that, in general, we’ve fared perhaps a little bit better than many,” he said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that, at this point, we’re a year into this COVID deal. We’ve all been impacted by it, including our businesses.”
The U.S. SBA’s senior adviser Michael Roth said in a news release announcing the new and expanded programs that the organization will “work tirelessly to ensure eligible borrowers will get access to this critical economic relief.”
Additional information on the new programs and expanded funding is expected in the coming weeks.
