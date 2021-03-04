The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport announced Thursday morning that Alaska Airlines is adding two direct flights to and from California this summer.
Nonstop flights to San Diego are scheduled to begin on May 20 and operate five days per week through September 7. Nonstop flights to San Francisco are scheduled to run every Saturday, beginning on June 19 and ending on September 4.
“With these additions, Alaska will serve five destinations from BZN, three in California. These new destinations continue the expansion of Alaska service to BZN all along the west coast,” said airport director Brian Sprenger in the news release announcing the new flights.
The announcement is part of a long string of new flight news for the airport during the first few months of 2021.
Last week, Sprenger and the airport announced that Southwest Airlines will operate its first-ever Montana flights out of Bozeman, offering nonstop flights to and from Bozeman and Las Vegas starting in late May.
And last month, the airport announced new daily seasonal service to Phoenix, operated by American Airlines. Earlier in February, it announced that Allegiant Airlines will be operating three new direct flights to Oakland, San Diego and Austin. Those flights are scheduled to begin in late May and early June.
