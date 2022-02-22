Although the omicron wave has started to subside, the stress of working during a pandemic is still ongoing for many frontline health care workers. Two organizations aim to reinvigorate public support for Bozeman’s health care staff with a new “Adopt-A-Department” program.
Put on by the Bozeman Health Board of Directors and the Bozeman United Methodist Church, with support from Bozeman Health administration, the Adopt-A-Department program intends to provide continuing and intentional support to health care workers.
After a post-holiday spike in COVID-19, it’s time to again show support and love for Bozeman’s health care professionals, Katie Daughenbaugh, chair of the board of directors, said.
“Life feels like normal for many, but that’s not the case for those working in health care,” she said. “We want to make sure we don’t forget that.”
People in Bozeman can “adopt” a department in the hospital, committing to provide at least one “care drop” per month for the department.
Items for the care packages could include thank you cards or encouraging posters, holiday decorations, flowers, packets of hot chocolate and cider or candy or cookies, healthy snacks, gift cards for coffee or food, drinks, fruits and veggies, provided meals like sandwiches or pizza, or personal care items.
The program was designed to add a personal touch for departments and connect people with people, she said.
“It’s someone intentionally signing up to participate,” Daughenbaugh said. “Rather than random donations.”
The idea for the program was thought up by Rev. Amy Strader, of the Bozeman United Methodist Church. The church put on the “Hug A Hospital” event in October, another large show of support to Bozeman’s frontline workers.
A family, organization, or group can apply to adopt a department and commit to three, six or ten months and pick a preferred department size, ranging from 10 to 20 people to as big as 76 or more people.
Applicants will be paired with a department based on their preferred size and time commitment.
The pilot program launched on Valentine’s Day, Daughenbaugh said. There is one applicant that is ready to be assigned a department, and six other groups have reached out to inquire about the program, Daughenbaugh said.
She’s hoping many are interested so that every department in Bozeman Health, from environmental services to those working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are adopted.
“We want to get good representation on all those departments,” Daughenbaugh said.
To apply, email bhadoptaunit@gmail.com.