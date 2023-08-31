Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gwen Wardell was in her quilting store on Main Street when she realized the magnitude of the Lahaina fire. In under 48 hours, as the Hawaiian island of Maui was facing hurricane winds and dry conditions, a wildfire ripped across its western edge, devastating the small town of Lahaina. Having recently visited the island, Wardell took it upon herself to help.

Starting this week, the Main Street Quilting Company will begin shipping handmade quilts and pillowcases to Maui to be distributed to locals who have been impacted by the fire. The handmade items range from big to small, with elaborate patterns, and are mostly made by Bozeman residents.

“We came together as a community to help [and] that’s pretty powerful,” Wardell said. “A quilt doesn’t take just a day to make, it can take months sometimes, and to know that people put their heart and soul and money into making that to give away to someone else, the kindness is overwhelming.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.