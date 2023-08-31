Gwen Wardell was in her quilting store on Main Street when she realized the magnitude of the Lahaina fire. In under 48 hours, as the Hawaiian island of Maui was facing hurricane winds and dry conditions, a wildfire ripped across its western edge, devastating the small town of Lahaina. Having recently visited the island, Wardell took it upon herself to help.
Starting this week, the Main Street Quilting Company will begin shipping handmade quilts and pillowcases to Maui to be distributed to locals who have been impacted by the fire. The handmade items range from big to small, with elaborate patterns, and are mostly made by Bozeman residents.
“We came together as a community to help [and] that’s pretty powerful,” Wardell said. “A quilt doesn’t take just a day to make, it can take months sometimes, and to know that people put their heart and soul and money into making that to give away to someone else, the kindness is overwhelming.”
Using Facebook, Instagram, and email to notify customers of her intentions, she has collected 38 quilts and over 80 pillowcases, over the past few weeks. Once they reach Hawaii, they’ll be received by Marilyn Sameshima, the owner of the Maui Quilt Shop, who has been personally handing out the donated items to locals.
"I have received incredible, beautiful quilts, it’s such a gift opening these boxes... and I can’t believe people are parting with them,” Sameshima said. “But they are touching people... and people that are receiving them are so grateful.”
With Maui being a small place, she says that through word of mouth, she can make sure that anyone who’s struggling will at the very least find their way into the embrace of a warm quilt.
"[People] are receiving these quilts and it’s giving them comfort,” Sameshima said. “If I can give them for a moment, a little bit of joy, a little bit of comfort, a little bit of healing, that’s all I want and these quilts are doing that.”
Activating the Bozeman quilting community wasn’t too hard. Shipping the items across the Pacific, however, may present its own hurdles. With a king-size quilt weighing around 5 pounds, shipping 32 of them can get costly. Wardell said she’s received some monetary donations for shipping but that the shop will cover the rest.
In Wardell’s shop on Main Street, a bounty of colorful fabrics lines the walls in an expansive room with tall-molded ceilings. Patrons peruse the seemingly infinite possibilities before them and Wardell stands in the center of the shop, waiting to assist. She begins to tear up as she scrolls through photos of quilt recipients. Her ability to give back is clear and she’s made use of it, leaning upon Bozeman’s aptitude to come together and help those in far off places.
“We sometimes get a little insulated here in our little mountain valley,” she said. “We can do a lot of good just reaching out and thinking about or praying for others...kindness goes a long way.”
