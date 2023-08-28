CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST – It was mid-August, the last week for hosting guests at the OTO, Montana’s first dude ranch. As ranch hands and wranglers decompressed in the heat, a few details from the trip stood out.
The fly swatters and resident mice in each cabin. The booze table in the billiards room; a tequila shot to steady the nerves of a guest who nearly stepped on a rattlesnake. A metal ram head stuck into a hay bale for people to practice roping. The plumes of cigar smoke wafting from the lodge’s porch.
The scene harkened back to the early days of the ranch, which opened just a few years after Montana became a state.
The original ranch, 10 miles north of Gardiner, was an attraction for wealthy travelers who wanted to ride horses, hunt and experience the Western lifestyle. Operated by Dick and Dora Randall from 1898 to 1934, the ranch eventually shuttered to guests in the 1940s after the Great Depression stretched pocketbooks thin.
The property was sold for private ranching after it closed to guests some 80 years ago. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation briefly owned the land for wildlife habitat. Then in 1991 the Custer Gallatin National Forest acquired the property, set aside some 3,200 acres for grizzly bears and elk, and kept the lodge and guest cabins as an administrative area.
In 2004, the Forest Service petitioned for the OTO’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places and, over the past few decades, the agency has poured money into making sure the buildings stay standing. They redid the foundations and replaced the lodge’s roof, tried to manage the mice and bat populations, and occasionally hosted volunteer crews to clean up the property as the government figured out what to do with it.
Some see value in the historic dude ranch and public access, some want the land to be managed for wildlife habitat. Others want it set aside for research and education.
And so, strapped for cash and searching for a long-term solution, the Forest Service looked to the past.
Which is how dudes came back to the OTO for the first time in over half a century.
For the past two years, the Arizona-based True Ranch Collection has hosted a “pop-up” tourist ranch, with the proceeds going to the Forest Service for restoring the property.
Last year, the business gave the Forest Service around $12,000, which was lower than expected after the flooding’s impact on tourism. This year, they expect to donate close to $40,000, on top of the time and labor costs spent fixing up the ranch for guests.
But the future of the OTO hangs in the balance as the pop-up ranch’s permit expired this year. Now, the Forest Service must decide what’s next for the iconic 3,263-acre property.
— — —
Jaye Wells, architect, designer, and co-founder of True Ranch Collection, has dedicated most of his life to restoring old ranches. He loves the old wooden furniture, Western art, Navajo rugs, and other small details that go into recreating a historic feel.
So when Wells heard that the Forest Service was restoring Montana’s first dude ranch, it was an obvious choice to extend a hand.
Mike Thom, Gardiner District Ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said as of 2018, the Forest Service had spent about $2 million on fixing up the property. They did the larger work for maintaining the original buildings — but there was still plenty of upkeep and small fixes to be done.
When the True Ranch Collection expressed interest in restoring the property to how it used to be in the 1900s, tidied up and ready for guests who would contribute to the long term upkeep — Thom thought, “well, let’s try this.”
Wells said when he first saw the OTO Ranch, he was amazed at the good condition of the old buildings. The group operates four other historic dude ranches in the U.S., including the Circle Bar in Hobson.
His team created the concept of a “pop-up” dude ranch, which Wells compared to a traveling circus. The True Ranch Collection would bring up horses, furniture and decor from their other ranches and set up a temporary dude ranch for seven weeks of overnight stays for guests.
They’d build bathhouses, set up a kitchen, and hang taxidermy moose heads in the lodge.
And then when it was over, they’d take everything down and leave.
Officials have yet to decide if a pop-up ranch is the best use of the land, Thom said.
“We’re asking that it be removed so we can kind of take a pause and really look at what we’ve learned, and what makes sense going forward. We kind of want a clean slate with that conversation,” Thom said. “We’re seeing well, how does the kitchen work in a hundred year old building? How is this ranch impacting wildlife? Things like that.”
Last summer, the historic flooding in southwest Montana made for canceled trips and a slower tourism season on the ranch.
But this year, the ranch was in full swing, hosting a rotating cast of some 16 guests who stayed for three or six nights, and employees in trailers and cabins for the whole summer.
A team of eight employees operated the ranch, including a manager, a chef, maintenance workers, and wranglers — who all said everyone does a little bit of everything.
The guests spend their time riding horses on trails in rolling hills of lodgepole pine, practicing riflery and archery, and going on excursions to raft the river and to visit Yellowstone National Park. All meals and drinks are included — an endless feast of elk burgers, bison filets and top-shelf whiskey.
Employees said it was all hands on deck to set up the property and take everything down once the season ended.
Everything that’s not nailed to the ground had to be brought up in a trailer, said ranch manager Carleigh Gault.
“We’re cleaning and setting up everything, putting mattresses in rooms and decorating them,” Gault said. “We bring metal bed frames, our mattresses, all the decorations, all the taxidermy, all the cleaning supplies, all the kitchen supplies like fridges and freezers, all the food. Tools, saddles — pretty much everything here, we’ve had to bring.”
Setting up the luxury guests accommodations took a lot of work, said logistics and facilities manager Mandla Kunnie.
Last summer, Kunnie installed the wastewater system, water heating system and other utilities from scratch, and helped build the individual, solar-powered bathhouses for each cabin. Nearby Cedar Creek supplies water for the ranch.
The lodge is powered by a generator, and Starlink brings Internet service to the remote forest.
A contractor comes weekly to pump the septic tanks, and the bear-proof trash cans are collected and emptied in Gardiner every few days. They try to schedule the septic and trash collection mid-day when guests are on excursions, Kunnie said.
The property also requires routine maintenance, but all repairs are tightly regulated by the Forest Service. Bleach and Pine-sol are not allowed, and neither is scrubbing or power washing anything. Vinegar is the most aggressive thing they can use for clearing, Kunnie said.
The kitchen gets food deliveries every few days. Meals are cooked outside on a grill that’s wheeled out for meals, surrounded by a bear-proof fence.
Last year, they winterized the piping, storage tanks and bathhouses and left them there. But this time, per the Forest Service, everything has to go. Gault estimated the exit process would take around a week.
“Basically, the ranch has to look as if we've never been here,” Gault said. “Leave No Trace, essentially. So that once we leave, it goes back to the way it was.”
For the employees, nearly all from Arizona, the OTO is a much-welcomed respite from the summer heat. The employees and guests echoed a similar sentiment — one of calmness and awe to be on the ranch, stepping back into the slow pace of life out West years ago.
The guests the final week were adult couples and friends from all over the U.S. and one family from Italy. After a day of activities, guests and staff shared food and drinks together, played pool, and sat around the fire pit.
One evening by the fire, Bob and Joyce Newman, guests from New Jersey, expressed gratitude for the shared but fleeting experience at the ranch.
“We feel fortunate, I think, to have found it, and then realize how delicate the situation is here — how it may not be repeated again next year,” Bob Newman said. “Just to see what these guys have done, and it doesn't appear to be for money, it's for the love of what they're doing. In the spirit of the land, the horses and just appreciation for it all.”
Embers from the fire drifted upward as the sun dipped behind the Absaroka Range. The sky turned pink and orange.
“I’m a big fan of western painters, like Remington and the people who did all the great range paintings. You say, wow, that guy’s got a lot of talent,” Newman said.
“But when you see it, it’s like man, that didn’t take too much imagination,” he laughed. “Because what they’re painting is just — you can’t believe it.”
— — —
With summer coming to a close, there are a handful of options for what to do with the property next, said Thom, the district ranger. The decision will come ahead of next summer.
Some people think the land should be left as it was before the pop-up ranch took place. The Forest Service originally bought it for grizzly bear and elk habitat, and some biologists would prefer the space to be set aside for wildlife.
Asked if the agency would ever tear down the buildings for wildlife habitat, Thom said that is an option, but not a very socially acceptable one given the history and OTO’s listing on the National Register.
“There's so much history, and just here in Gardiner, seeing people's connection to the place before it came into Forest Service hands in the 90s,” Thom said. “The landowners, outfitters in town have loved to use that space… it’s not really the best option for the public.”
Others want the ranch to become an interpretive center for education and research focused on wildlife and forested ecosystems.
True Ranch Collection’s Wells said that while a research center is well-intentioned, it wouldn’t generate the revenue that the Forest Service needs for upkeep. The dude ranch aspect could generate money, and the public could still come see and appreciate the property, he said.
Wells’ camp is pushing for public access with the opportunity for people to stay overnight on the property. A dude ranch model would also continue welcoming day hikers and forest users interested to see the buildings, just a 1.5 mile hike up from the Cedar Creek Trailhead.
“We knew full well going in that it would be a public property.” Wells said. “People walk up, and they’ll say they hike up here once a year, and you know, are just glad to finally see it get cleaned up because they’ve been witnessing it deteriorate over the years.”
In its 2022 land management plan, the Custer Gallatin National Forest laid out its long term vision for the OTO.
“The Custer Gallatin National Forest seeks partnerships to provide a venue for conservation education, stewardship and innovative opportunities, while preserving the historic significance and use of National Registered Listed OTO Homestead and Dude Ranch property for generations to come,” the document said.
Thom said he originally had underestimated the amount of local interest in the OTO’s future.
Last year, the Forest Service held an open house on the ranch for anyone interested to come learn about the property. They expected around 75 people to come. Instead, nearly 600 excited people drove from across the state for a visit.
This year, the bustle died down a bit, and the August open house drew around 150 visitors.
To Wells and Thom, the success of the open houses show the value of preserving the historic dude ranch to Montana.
“Our goal right now is just to get people to know it’s there, discuss it, and weigh in on what should happen to it,” Wells said. “It’s going to be around a lot longer than we are. We’re just hoping that the locals, and the state and federal officials, can come to a consensus on what the OTO deserves.”
