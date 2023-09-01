 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'A lot we don't know': Montana mycologists, foragers talk morel mushrooms following deaths this spring

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Charlie Hopkins, a commercial forager in Montana, spends his days searching for wild mushrooms. He traverses across mountain ranges, dense forests and burn scars, spending hundreds on gas in search of elusive fungi.

Morel mushrooms, a delicacy for gourmet cooking that can sell for up to $40 a pound, are often the most lucrative find for Hopkins.

Morels
Buy Now

Morel mushrooms.


This year, it was a different story.

Morel mushrooms
Buy Now

BEN PIERCE/CHRONICLE Morels have a distinct pitted cap that makes them easy to identify in the field.
Outdoors_Basket.jpg
Buy Now

A basket of morel mushrooms.
Morel mushrooms
Buy Now

BEN PIERCE/CHRONICLE The use of a knife to cut morels reduces damage to the organism's mycelium and keeps mushrooms clean in the basket.
Morel mushrooms
Buy Now

Peg Lenon of Bozeman forages for morel mushrooms in a cottonwood grove west of Bozeman. Morels are a prized wild mushroom that generally emerge in southwest Montana during the spring.
Morel mushrooms
Buy Now

Morels have a distinct pitted cap that makes them easy to identify in the field.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Breaking News

Sports

Ruckus

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred