'A lot we don't know': Montana mycologists, foragers talk morel mushrooms following deaths this spring

Charlie Hopkins, a commercial forager in Montana, spends his days searching for wild mushrooms. He traverses across mountain ranges, dense forests and burn scars, spending hundreds on gas in search of elusive fungi.
Morel mushrooms, a delicacy for gourmet cooking that can sell for up to $40 a pound, are often the most lucrative find for Hopkins.
This year, it was a different story.
In April, high-profile cases about food poisoning from morels made headlines. In Bozeman, two patrons died, and over 50 others sickened, after eating a sushi roll with undercooked morels from a local restaurant. The same week, in an unrelated case, an experienced forager from Missoula died on a camping trip after consuming morels he had picked himself.
The deaths, and flurry of speculation about what exactly happened, sparked a downturn in the morels market for Bozeman and beyond.
While the owners of that local restaurant, Dave’s Sushi, have been warning customers, chefs and other restaurants the dangers of consuming morels even when they’re cooked, others have pushed back, saying morels are safe if prepared correctly and those generalizations are harmful.
Still others have emphasized the number of factors that contribute to an individual’s reaction to morels, cooked or uncooked, and called for more research to better understand the risks.
For foragers, the events meant a steep decline in business, with profits cut in half for some. In past years, Montana Ale Works and the Bozeman Co-op bought some 70 pounds of morels each week from Hopkins during mushroom season. This year, both customers turned him away.
Roth Jordan, chef and co-owner of Ale Works in Bozeman, said in a normal year, the restaurant buys morels as soon as they’re in season and goes through thousands of pounds in a year.
But this year, out of respect for the people impacted by the morel-related deaths, Ale Works decided they weren’t comfortable serving morels.
“It just didn’t feel right,” Jordan said.
Still, Jordan and a few other Ale Works employees bought a box of morels for their own personal use. Jordan took home some 6 pounds of morels from that box and cooked them for his family.
It was the least they could do to support Hopkins — who has sold morels to Ale Works for 15 years — after he lost so much business, Jordan said.
Jordan said as a chef, he’s never had any problems with wild mushrooms. Morels are one of his favorite foods. He always cooks them thoroughly and said he has “total confidence” in serving them again “once Bozeman is ready.”
The Co-op said in a statement to the Chronicle they decided not to carry morels this season “based on a number of reasons, with both operational realities and customer safety in mind.” They will revisit that decision this coming spring, the statement said.
Jordan admitted he’s a little nervous to serve morels again. What happened to Dave’s Sushi is any restaurant’s worst nightmare, he said.
The downtown Bozeman restaurant temporarily closed in April after multiple people reported severe food poisoning symptoms.
In total, between March 27 and April 18, 51 people fell ill, three were hospitalized, and two people died. As of Aug. 31, four individuals have filed lawsuits against Dave’s.
After an investigation, state and federal health officials found the majority of victims had eaten a dish that contained “raw or lightly cooked” morel mushrooms.
Depending on the day served, the morels had been marinated in a boiled or unboiled sauce with no other cooking beforehand. The two people who died ate the raw morels served in the unboiled sauce.
The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office released a press release Thursday detailing the cause of death for Donna Ventura, one of the victims.
“Autopsy results determined that Donna’s death was related to a food borne illness outbreak after consuming a meal at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman,” the Aug. 31 release said. “Donna’s cause of death was determined to be complications of severe gastritis due to probable food-borne toxin.”
The other victim’s autopsy report is pending release from Broadwater County.
The investigation found the morels, cultivated in China and sent to a distributor in California, were also sent to six other restaurants in the U.S., all of which reported cooking them and no issues with illness.
In the fallout, Dave’s Sushi has pointed to the updated FDA guidance for morels and other wild mushrooms, published in May.
“Toxins found in these mushrooms occur naturally, by the fungi themselves, and there is no guarantee of safety even if cooking steps are taken prior to consumption,” the new guidance said.
The restaurant will never serve morel mushrooms again, and they have prioritized educating others about the dangers of morels to prevent another tragedy, said Aaron Parker, owner of Dave’s Sushi.
Even when morels are fully cooked, some individuals can have bad reactions to them, and they also can interact poorly with alcohol, Parker said.
“It’s frustrating that information wasn’t available. We got them from a vendor, and there were no warning labels,” Parker said. “It’s just hard to learn about the uncertainty of something that for a long time was deemed pretty safe. And I think there’s enough information out there right now that suggests otherwise.”
“Whether they’re raw or cooked, there’s been cases of deaths and extreme illnesses,” Parker said. He mentioned the forager’s death from April, and more than two dozen people who fell ill in 2019 after eating morels from Michelin-starred RiFF Restaurant in Spain. One woman who suffered from food poisoning after eating at RiFF later died, but a Spanish court determined that she died of natural causes from a pre-existing condition.
Cathy Cripps, a Montana State University professor emerita of mycology and leader of the Bozeman Mushroom Club, echoed that morels impact each individual differently and more research needs to happen to understand those impacts.
Cripps, who has foraged all kinds of wild mushrooms for almost 50 years, said after the deaths, there was frequent talk about the safety of morels. She received a handful of questions about how the deaths could have happened and how to make sure foraged mushrooms are safe.
The advice she gave those people was the same she’s recited for decades: no wild mushrooms should ever be eaten raw, and must be thoroughly cooked to remove their naturally-occurring toxins.
Morels should be cooked long and slow for at least 10 minutes, Cripps said. When she thinks they’re done, she’ll cook them a few minutes longer. To be extra cautious, people can also boil morels for 10 minutes before cooking.
Nearly every spring, Cripps hears about morel poisonings — but typically, the symptoms never go beyond a digestive issue with diarrhea and vomiting. A few times people have gone to the hospital but then recovered.
Cripps said in 1991 in Vancouver, people at a banquet were served salad containing raw morels. Seventy-seven of the 483 people became ill and suffered digestive symptoms, but the other attendees were fine. No one died.
“There’s just a lot we don’t know about morels and how they impact specific individuals,” Cripps said.
Different metabolisms and the health of individuals could increase the severity of a morels poisoning, Cripps said. Some people simply can’t digest morels, others can’t consume them with alcohol. Still others can eat a certain amount but then get sick when they eat too many.
Asked if morels are safe to eat when cooked, Cripps said because of the variability among individuals, “caution is advisable.”
The recent events were surprising, Cripps said. She had never heard of multiple deaths from morels until this year.
Cripps said questions remain about how the Dave’s Sushi morels were stored and if that could have played a role. For example: were they stored in a plastic bag? Were they exposed to bacteria or other contaminants in storage? Were they kept cold enough in transportation?
Larry Evans, a well-known Montana mycologist and forager, agreed the deaths were out of the ordinary. A typical morels poisoning involves gastrointestinal distress but then a complete recovery, he said.
“It’s certainly sparked a lot of ‘oh, you better be sure to cook your mushrooms properly’ types of discussions,” Evans said. “But we’re not dealing with a bunch of noobs here. People are not convinced that morels suddenly got poisonous after 250 million years or something… generally, morels are totally non-toxic if they are properly cooked.”
Evans said while it was a pretty good year for morels foraging, it was a terrible year for sales.
The market got “exceptionally soft” and his sales were easily 30% to 40% reduced compared to a normal year, Evans said.
Most of his business is wholesale outside of Montana, but even outside the state, people weren’t interested in buying them.
Evans dried the morels he couldn’t sell, which generally cost half as much as fresh ones. He said he had no choice.
“It’s been kind of tough. There hasn’t really been any source of public discussion for this and it definitely has been hurting the morels business,” Evans said. “The damage that has been caused by this situation is to the people who are least able to afford it. You know, the people who are working on the cash economy, out there picking morels.”
Hopkins, the other forager, said he wants more information about what happened so he knows what to tell customers about the risks. He doesn’t think blanket statements about how morels are bad are helpful to people trying to understand the nuance.
“(Dave’s Sushi) wants morels to be dangerous. They need a scapegoat, basically. That’s how I feel,” Hopkins said. “The trouble for me is their scapegoat is (messing) up my business. And I’m sure they never thought of that. I mean, they’re just in survival mode.”
Hopkins said the restaurants who did buy his morels this year — Blackbird and Little Star — had no trouble selling them to customers. Other restaurants seemed opposed to carrying morels this year not because of the product, but because they feared pushback, Hopkins said.
Asked about the impacts to foragers and other restaurants, Dave’s Sushi said people should think twice about selling a risky product like morels.
“It’s a sad thing that foragers’ livelihoods depend on morel mushroom sales,” Parker said. “However, do they really want to sell something to someone that has that many uncertainties surrounding it? With that few guidelines for how to prepare them safely?
“I guess that’s up to the forager. But yeah, I’m not gonna sell them in our restaurants.”
Still, other chefs have been adamant that morels are safe if cooked properly. They’ve served them for years with no issues and continued to do so this year.
Nick Steen, owner and chef for Walkers restaurant in Billings, said their dishes with wild mushrooms are a consistent hit with customers. Out of popular demand, the restaurant served morels this year.
Steen said he’s completely confident in how he prepares the morels, which he said he rinses, temperature checks, and then cooks on low heat for hours. He more so feared the reactions from customers for serving them.
“I was more afraid of bringing them in and nobody purchasing the dish than I was about the worry of serving them at all,” Steen said. “My biggest concern was that my customer base wouldn’t want it. But then when customers were asking about them, we were pretty much given the green light — they dictate how we run our business.”
Steen said the fear of morels didn’t really hit Billings like it did Bozeman. Chefs here were also more worried about customer reactions than their cooking methods, he said.
What happened at Dave’s is his worst fear. Steen said he feels terrible for everyone involved.
“It’s something that definitely weighs on me every single day as a chef,” Steen said. “You have a responsibility here to your employees and your customers to do the right thing. I am heartbroken for the families and for the restaurant.”
