The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Officers responded to a report of a car left on a grassy embankment still running with the doors open. Officers could not find the owner.
· A caller reported that their child locked itself in their car while the parent was looking for something. Officers responded and broke a car window at the parents’ request.
· Someone reported a goat standing in the middle of a street.
· Officers responded to 151 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone reported that their house was egged in the night and that feces were left on the porch.
· Another caller reported someone playing ding-dong ditch and the doorknob being turned in the night. When she woke up in the night, her home had been egged.
· Someone reported that someone left a “strange object” in their mailbox on Saturday. The object was purple, about 3 inches long with a jewel on one end and was of a “sexual nature,” according to the report.
· A bicyclist called to inquire about biking laws in Montana and said he was honked at, ran off the road and someone had thrown a firecracker at him while he was biking from Gallatin Gateway to Big Sky.
· Deputies responded to 159 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Thursday.
