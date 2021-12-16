6,300-acre Paradise Valley ranch sold to Home Depot co-founder's company By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 6,300-acre Paradise Valley property that borders the Dome Mountain Wildlife Management Area has been sold to a company owned by Home Depot’s co-founder.Arthur M. Blank’s AMB West Holding Company announced Thursday that it acquired the deeded and leased land at the south end of Paradise Valley.The property was known as Dome Mountain Ranch, and the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Blank is the co-owner of Home Depot, and AMB West Holding Company is an investment arm within the Blank Family of Businesses. In Montana, the Blank Family of Businesses has already invested in a number of Paradise Valley properties. They include the Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, West Creek Ranch and Paradise Valley Ranch.A news release from the company notes that the Dome Mountain Ranch will be rebranded in the coming months and will be managed with conservation and environmental stewardship in mind.In the future, the land will likely be used for “destination hunting and fishing in addition to offering guests close access to other recreational opportunities on the ranch and surrounding areas, including the national park,” according to the release.The Blank Family of Businesses’ owns the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and PGA TOUR Superstore, a lead golf retailer.Dome Mountain Ranch borders the Dome Mountain Wildlife Management Area just south of Daily Lake. Over 4.5 miles of the Yellowstone River flows near the ranch, and the property is adjacent to U.S. Forest Service land.“This new ranch is absolutely breathtaking, and we are thrilled to add it to our portfolio of properties in Paradise Valley,” Blank said in the release. The property holds three trout-stocked lakes and lots of wildlife. An elk herd with trophy bulls, moose, deer, grizzly bears, black bears, mountain lions, bighorn sheep, antelope, wolves, bobcats, eagles, geese and falcons all frequent it, the release says.Michelle Uberuaga, executive director of the Park County Environmental Council, said she thinks the deal is good news for conservation and for all who live in Paradise Valley. The Blank family has proven to be an excellent community partner, she said.She said the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has invested significantly in organizations and people who are doing good work locally, and in school programs like Farm to School.The Blank family has also committed to showing up and participating in conversations about the future of their lands in Paradise Valley, which is important because Dome Mountain is one of the most important wildlife corridors in the ecosystem, Uberuaga said.“I can say I feel confident they don’t intend to subdivide,” she said. “I’m happy to see the ranch move into good hands.”Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said Dome Mountain Ranch provides essential habitat for migrating wildlife, like grizzly bears, bighorn sheep, elk, mule deer and pronghorn.“Arthur Blank has owned property in Paradise Valley for 20 years. He's a known entity, and our experience with him and his foundation is that they are very community and conservation-oriented," he said.Christensen said that in many ways, the future of the West depends on keeping large tracts of land undeveloped and not fragmented. He hopes the property remains open habitat long into the future."While we develop a new brand for the ranch and define how it will be utilized going forward, I assure our friends and neighbors throughout the valley that through that process, and in the years operating it that follow, caring for this precious land and its natural resources will be of highest priority just as it is at our other ranches in the valley," Blank said in the release. "Our family is steadfast in that commitment." Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 