2022 brought more growth for Bozeman’s airport

BZN Airport
Travelers crowd the terminal concourse while waiting to board a flight at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

For the first time, Bozeman’s airport saw more than 2 million passengers in 2022, marking a high point for an airport that has added capacity in recent years.

There were 2,264,424 passengers who traveled through the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport in 2022, according to data released this week, which was a 16.7 % jump from 2021. Growth continued apace from 2021, and while 2020 remains an anomaly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic in 2022 was up 44% when compared to 2019.


The rise in passengers has pushed the airport’s infrastructure, but Airport Director Brian Sprenger said they are catching up to the heightened demand.

BZN Airport
Emilie Victoria is given a warm welcome to Montana by her friend Rebekah Shepherd at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
BZN Airport
A person navigates Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in a pocket of sunlight on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
BZN Airport
Ticketing agents with Delta Airlines assist passengers at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
BZN Airport
A parking lot is full outside Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
BZN Airport
People lug their suitcases up a set of stairs at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
BZN Airport
A pilot works inside the cockpit of a United Airlines plane at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
BZN Airport
Passengers walk to their flights at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
BZN Airport
Kindle Kimbrell looks out a window of the concourse at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport while waiting to board a Southwest Airlines flight to Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

