Construction has begun on an 11-acre “garden-style” residential development that will add more than 260 apartments on the west end of Bozeman.
“The Oxbow” development, on the 5500 block of South Cottonwood Road, will have a host of residential buildings and two retail buildings. Construction is expected to be completed by November 2023.
Developers are planning to construct 268 “for-rent” apartments in 12 residential buildings, said Katie Vila, the chief operating officer for Roundhouse in an email.
The development is in an opportunity zone, which provides tax breaks and other benefits for developers and investors who build in designated places.
In July, California-based investment company Kennedy Wilson spent $16 million to acquire 51% ownership of the development from Roundhouse.
Kennedy Wilson owns one other residential property in Montana — the Mullan Reserve apartment complex in Missoula — and several in Idaho, according to its website.
The Oxbow’s apartments will be one- to three-bedrooms in size, ranging in from 759 to 1,043 square feet.
The development will also have various “amenities” including a coffee shop, a resort-style spa, fitness and yoga studio, a community kitchen, working spaces and a dog wash station, according to a news release from investment firm Kennedy Wilson.
The development will also have a 4-acre park, Vila wrote.
In total, the development will have 241,000 square feet of residential space, 1,500 square feet of retail space and 9,700 square feet of “amenity space,” she wrote.
Parking for the development will include attached garages, covered parking and parking lot spaces.
“Bozeman has emerged as one of the fastest growing cities in the country over the last several years, and we are pleased to expand Kennedy Wilson’s multifamily presence into a region that is primed to continue its upward trajectory,” said Nick Bridges, managing director at Kennedy Wilson in a news release.
