A year after Tyler Kern began meeting weekly with his Bozeman School District mentee, he noticed a shift. It was their second year together and Kern said their hour together started to become less about the board game they were playing and more about the conversations they were having.
“He started to open up more and started telling me more about daily things he was experiencing,” Kern said.
Kern is one of Thrive’s Child Advancement Project, or CAP, mentors. The program partners a volunteer mentor with a student. The duos meet for an hour each week, playing games, working on classwork and talking. The nonprofit has mentors in Bozeman and Big Sky school districts.
The student Kern first started meeting with is now a freshman in high school. Kern, who was named Thrive’s mentor of the year, said it’s been rewarding to watch the quiet fourth grader five years ago grow into the confident freshman.
“As he got older and our relationship developed during the program, he was slowly building his own confidence,” Kern said. “The really cool thing to watch over the years is how he’s taken that confidence he’s built and put it into his schoolwork and his life.”
The nonprofit’s school-based mentoring program is in its 31st year in Bozeman Public Schools and is seeking more volunteer mentors as it aims to match 10% of the district’s students, or roughly 750 students, by the 2023-24 school year.
“That’s a lofty goal for us. We really do need people to help,” said Carrie Gilbertson, executive director of Thrive.
Pre-pandemic the program matched around 600 students to adult volunteer mentors each school year, according to Maria Malloy, Thrive’s youth programs manager. Last year, the program had around 350 students.
The program lost a number of mentors during the pandemic and has the goal of recruiting around 250 new volunteers by the end of December.
“We need the community to kind of come in and support these kids,” Malloy said.
Those interested in volunteering can submit a CAP mentor application at Thrive’s website, do an interview with staff, complete a background check, and then go through a one-hour training session.
Students in the program are either nominated by their parent, teacher, school staff member or even by themselves. Each school has a designated Thrive coordinator who works with teachers, sets up the matches and then supervises them.
Malloy said students are paired with a mentor who can either help with academic support or social-emotional support.
With the rise in adolescent mental health care needs and a dip in post-pandemic test scores across the nation, the mentor program is key to helping students academically, socially and emotionally, according to Gilbertson.
“What we know makes kids and families successful is connectedness — connected to each other, connected to their schools, connected to their families, connected to community. We all have an opportunity to impact that right now,” she said. “It’s a powerful way for people to get involved.”
Gilbertson said they’ve seen CAP mentors positively impact student attendance, academic scores, including reading and math scores.
“We all benefit when kids feel more connected to school. We all benefit when kids feel more connected to their community, when kids feel like somebody cares about them outside of their family,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson highlighted the connection between the CAP mentor program with Thrive’s parent liaison program, which works inside the schools to connect parents to outside resources.
“CAP mentors are absolutely vital for kids to feel that kind of resilience or that connectedness to their community, but that parent component also has to be addressed so that parents understand the importance of getting your kids to school and understanding how they can best support their child’s education,” she said.
Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram has been a CAP mentor for four years, with the same student who is now in the fifth grade.
“It’s one of the only student support programs that is one adult 100% focused on one student,” he said. “When that adult comes into the building, they’re focused on one student each week. That ability to build meaningful relationships is immeasurable.”
With the last few years being disruptive, the presence of an additional adult can be a steadying force in a child’s life, Bertram said.
“We’re in this increasingly hurried and digital world and students in our programs need positive in-personal relationships and mentoring more than ever,” he said.
During his time as principal at Hawthorne Elementary School, Bertram said the CAP program was a go-to support for a lot of students with different needs.
“You can truly guide it in a way that (the student) needs,” Bertram said.
The program also helps to connect more people to the school district, according to district and Thrive leaders. Bertram said hundreds of adults get to see the culture and climate of the students and their local school district.
“I fear we too often receive information of what our schools are about via national media outlets, focused on some kind of extreme version of public education,” Bertram said.
Bertram said he’s invited members of the district’s administrative team to become mentors and encourages local business leaders to find ways to let their staff set aside an hour a week for the program.
Those who spoke to the Chronicle about the program said the most important part is showing up and being present with the students for the hour a week.
Kern, who works at Foundant Technologies, said his work prioritizes volunteering and it’s been easy for him to take an hour each week to hang out with his mentee.
When Kern first became a mentor, he said he was nervous.
“When you hear the word mentor there’s this specific kind of responsibility to it, and I felt that pressure of wanting to do this right and I want to be there for this kid,” he said.
Since becoming a mentor, he’s seen his wife and a few colleagues also become mentors. If he had to name a favorite aspect, he said, it would be seeing the overall impact in the students and seeing their confidence grow.
While there’s still four more years until his mentee graduates high school, Kern said he hopes to be there to see it.
“That’s our plan,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.