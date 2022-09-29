Thrive CAP mentor program

Thrive’s CAP Mentor of the Year Tyler Kern and his wife are both mentors to Bozeman School District students.

 Courtesy of Thrive

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A year after Tyler Kern began meeting weekly with his Bozeman School District mentee, he noticed a shift. It was their second year together and Kern said their hour together started to become less about the board game they were playing and more about the conversations they were having.

“He started to open up more and started telling me more about daily things he was experiencing,” Kern said.

Kern is one of Thrive’s Child Advancement Project, or CAP, mentors. The program partners a volunteer mentor with a student. The duos meet for an hour each week, playing games, working on classwork and talking. The nonprofit has mentors in Bozeman and Big Sky school districts.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.