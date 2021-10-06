Building burns near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Firefighters from the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department put out a hot spot in a structure fire burning south of Four Corners on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now A firefighter from Central Valley Fire Department fills a portable water reservoir from a truck to help put out a structure fire burning south of Four Corners on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Austin Shearman uses a skid-steer to move burned debris away from the remains of his landscaping business office south of Four Corners after a fire on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now A Montana Highway Patrol officer stops traffic near a structure fire burning south of Four Corners on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now A person watches a structure fire burn south of Four Corners on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Smoke from a structure fire south of Four Corners drifts into the sky on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A landscaping company's building caught fire and partially collapsed near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon.A fire official said nobody was inside the Shearman Landscaping building when it caught fire and nobody was injured. As of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the fire was under control and partially put out but still smoldering. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, said Jeremiah R. Hillier, the fire chief with the Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire Department, the main responding unit on the fire. The building is near the corner of Magenta Road and Access Road, between Bozeman Hot Springs and the Garden Barn. The Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire Department fire chief was at the fire and could not immediately be reached by phone for additional information. Dark smoke from the fire could be seen from Bozeman for a short stretch of time on Wednesday afternoon.Other departments that responded to the fire included the Hyalite Fire Department, the Fort Ellis Fire Department, the Central Valley Fire Department, the Amsterdam Fire Department and the Bozeman Fire Department.Chronicle photographer and Report for America Corps Member Sam Wilson contributed to this report. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Tags Report Social Services Photographer Building Jeremiah R. Hillier Amsterdam Fire Department Bozeman Fire Department Department Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer 