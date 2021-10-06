Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A landscaping company's building caught fire and partially collapsed near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire official said nobody was inside the Shearman Landscaping building when it caught fire and nobody was injured. As of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the fire was under control and partially put out but still smoldering. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, said Jeremiah R. Hillier, the fire chief with the Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire Department, the main responding unit on the fire. The building is near the corner of Magenta Road and Access Road, between Bozeman Hot Springs and the Garden Barn. 

The Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire Department fire chief was at the fire and could not immediately be reached by phone for additional information. 

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen from Bozeman for a short stretch of time on Wednesday afternoon.

Other departments that responded to the fire included the Hyalite Fire Department, the Fort Ellis Fire Department, the Central Valley Fire Department, the Amsterdam Fire Department and the Bozeman Fire Department.

Chronicle photographer and Report for America Corps Member Sam Wilson contributed to this report. 

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.