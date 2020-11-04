Republican James Brown is leading Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman, in the race for a seat on the Public Service Commission.
As of early Wednesday morning, Brown had 52% of the vote, with 64,212 votes to Woods’ 58,098. Only 85 out of the 154 precincts are fully reporting, and 59 are partially reporting.
The two candidates are facing off to represent District 3 — which includes Gallatin and over a dozen other counties in southwest Montana — on the Public Service Commission. The commission is a quasi-judicial body overseeing railroad, telecommunications and energy utilities in Montana.
Brown is a lawyer who has previously practiced law in front of the commission related to small energy producers. He ran for the same seat in 2012 but lost in the primary to commissioner Roger Koopman, who termed out.
He was the subject of a dismissed campaign practices complaint filed by the Montana Democrats, who alleged he didn’t reside in the district. Brown has offices in both Dillon, which is inside the district, and Helena, which is not. He claimed Dillon as his residence.
Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan dismissed the complaint, saying that while Brown lived in Helena from 2013 to 2019, he was eligible to run for the seat.
With NorthWestern Energy’s bid to buy an expanded share of Colstrip coal power plant now off the table, Brown said his priority would be to work on cleaning up the internal issues with the commission. The Billings Gazette reported in September that there were instances of bullying, harassment, and even email-spying within the commission.
During the campaign, Brown said he would be a neutral decision maker on the commission. As he was leading in results on Tuesday, Brown said if he ends up losing he would reach out to Woods to offer help.
“The whole idea is to do what’s right for Montana and what’s best for consumers,” Brown said.
For his part, Woods was still optimistic about his place in the results Tuesday night about 10:15 p.m. as he was behind Brown slightly. In his eight years in the Legislature, Woods said he introduced several bills related to energy. He said Tuesday that win or lose, he sees a tough road ahead for his agenda.
The campaign has been a “long haul,” Woods said, but in the end it was hard to get voters’ attention.
“People don’t know about this race. Some folks do, some folks don’t and … it’s just difficult in the noisy realm of national politics to understand what’s going on at the local level,” Woods said. “It’s hard to know why these races are important.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.