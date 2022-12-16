“Our message is really to just help kids get involved in the community in different activities and make sure they have supplies and support they need in order to be kids,” said Kellie Cahill, a club member going into her third year. “(We) really focus on bringing kids joy.”
Cahill estimates they serve over 200 kids each year through their various programs.
The charity holds an annual Garagarama, described as a charity bazaar and garage sale, on the first weekend in April, to fundraise for a warm clothing drive each winter. Around 130 children are given about $90 to shop for their own warm clothes at Wal-Mart, according to Cahill.
Between 79 to 90 vendors participate in the Garagarama, with the last two being the biggest, according to Cahill. The event pulled in around $15,000 for the club’s scholarships and activities.
“The Optimists aren’t very good at PR because a lot of them are very humble,” Cahill said. “They’ve really done a lot for the community.”
Amy Hanson, the chair of Garagarama, said she loves the sense of community around the event.
“All those people getting together and seeing what we can do for the kids in town,” said Hanson, a member since 2012.
Hanson said anniversaries can sneak up on the group and they don’t always take time to reflect.
“When it comes to serving the community, I think it’s important to celebrate and take some time,” she said. “It’s a milestone for sure.”
The club has also partnered with Play It Again Sports to help children afford sports equipment, with the two organizations splitting the costs in half.
Previously, the group ran a fundraiser selling Christmas trees but has been unable to find enough trees to host it the last two years.
Each year, the group also hosts a youth fishing derby at Optimist Park, or Bozeman Ponds, on Fowler Avenue behind the Gallatin Valley Mall. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stocks the pond with different fish and between 45 to 60 children come out to fish. Participants received tackle boxes and fishing rods, with donated prizes.
The group has been considering whether to update Optimist Park or partner with a business to establish another park, according to Cahill.
What is now Optimist Park was originally donated to the Montana Fish and Game Commission in 1954 and used as a swamp area for duck hunting, according to the club. It held the first annual fishing derby in 1986 and began developing the land into a recreational area in 1992. The renovations to the pond and construction of the pavilion cost around $500,000.
In a news release, the Optimist Club International President Bob McFadyen said members have provided hope and positive vision to children in the area.
“Since August 13th of 1947 you have been a constant presence in the lives of the fine people in Bozeman. In thousands of ways, both remembered and life changing, you have touched the hearts of people, young and not so young,” he said.
During her time with the club, Hanson said the Optimist Creed has been really impactful to her life. It includes the line, “To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.”
“It really sits well in your soul, and it reaches out beyond just helping kids or being a part of our group,” Hanson said. “It’s a good mantra.”
