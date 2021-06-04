The Montana Department of Transportation is planning construction on Interstate 90 next week that could disrupt travel, according to a Friday news release.
MDT plans on Monday to close I-90 eastbound exits 298 and 299 for four hours to mill and pave on- and off-ramps. The work on the Belgrade interchange and the Airway Boulevard interchange is expected to begin in the morning and finish by the afternoon, according to MDT.
Drivers needing to use eastbound exits 298 and 299 are encouraged to take I-90 east to exit 305 and return to the exit on the westbound side, or use Frontage Road.
MDT also plans to start Bozeman Hill guardrail work between I-90 exits 313 and 324 on Wednesday, which will reduce interstate traffic to one lane. Westbound traffic will also be limited to 12-foot width from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The guardrail work is expected to be complete by fall 2021.
