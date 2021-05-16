Gallatin Ice wants to offer summer ice skating and is asking for the public’s help in making it a reality.
Gallatin Ice Foundation and the Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association have raised more than $1 million for a renovation of Ressler Motors Ice Rink at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to extend indoor ice conditions from seven to 11 months.
The organizations are hoping to raise an additional $300,000 by July 1 with hopes of completing construction by August 15.
Fundraising dollars are planned to be spent to replace the building’s roof and install insulation, ductwork and a dehumidifying system.
The project is expected to cost about $1.4 million.
More ice time means more visitors — the organizations anticipate visitation to the rink could grow from 150,000 to more than 200,000 each year with an additional four months of operation.
