Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks plans on May 4 to close a boat ramp at Nixon Bridge on the Gallatin River at the Gallatin Forks Fishing Access site near Manhattan.

Boat access at Gallatin Forks is planned to close until further notice as Gallatin County crews work to finish construction where a bridge was replaced last year, according to a press release from FWP.

Recreationists will still have walk-in access to the Gallatin River on the east side of the river access near Yardon Road. The Gallatin Forks Fishing Access Site is about 2 miles north of Manhattan.

Boaters looking for alternative put-in and take-out locations are encouraged to consult Montana’s Fishing Access Sites Field Guide available at fwp.mt.gov or at any regional office of FWP.

Gallatin County last year began replacing Nixon Bridge — a historic one-lane, through-truss steel structure — because of safety concerns.

