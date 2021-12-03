Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Bozeman’s Finance Department plans to close walk-in availability at noon on Monday, and every day following, until it hires more employees, according to a Friday announcement from the city.

Staff at the department will remain available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but in-person availability is scheduled to be limited from 8 a.m. to noon, a city spokesperson wrote in the news release. The department can be reached at 582-2303.

Parking tickets, city utility fees and alcohol licensing are each payable to the city Finance Department.

Payments to the Finance Department after noon may be made at a dropbox outside City Hall, located at 121 N. Rouse Avenue, mailed to City Hall or paid online at bozeman.net/government/finance.

Pet and liquor license fees may not be dropped at City Hall, mailed or payed online, according to the city’s announcement.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the city Finance Department.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.