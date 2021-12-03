Bozeman Finance Department to close to visitors after noon By Chronicle Staff Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Bozeman’s Finance Department plans to close walk-in availability at noon on Monday, and every day following, until it hires more employees, according to a Friday announcement from the city.Staff at the department will remain available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but in-person availability is scheduled to be limited from 8 a.m. to noon, a city spokesperson wrote in the news release. The department can be reached at 582-2303.Parking tickets, city utility fees and alcohol licensing are each payable to the city Finance Department. Payments to the Finance Department after noon may be made at a dropbox outside City Hall, located at 121 N. Rouse Avenue, mailed to City Hall or paid online at bozeman.net/government/finance.Pet and liquor license fees may not be dropped at City Hall, mailed or payed online, according to the city’s announcement.Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the city Finance Department. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Finance Department Availability Economics Company Post Work Fee Department Alcohol Payment Parking Ticket Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal 2 hrs ago Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River 2 hrs ago News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week 2 hrs ago City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges 3 hrs ago Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Dec 2, 2021 Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Dec 2, 2021 What to read next Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River Posted: 5 p.m. The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges Posted: 4 p.m. Staples, Jack Erwin Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Government hinders prosperity to increase its power Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Simple actions for the public good a tiny sacrifice Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Latest Local Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal 2 hrs ago Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River 2 hrs ago Bozeman Finance Department to close to visitors after noon 2 hrs ago Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week 2 hrs ago