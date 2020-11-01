Man-made snow is coming back to the Sunset Hills cross country ski trails in Bozeman.
The open space between Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, the softball fields, and the cemetery has long been a popular cross country skiing location. With the early season snow last weekend, skiers could be seen gliding over the hills this week.
But even if this winter is a low-snow year, Bridger Ski Foundation expects skiing to be available from late fall to early spring with the installation of a snow-making system.
Bridger Ski Foundation executive director Evan Weiss said the system will be in use the next time a cold front comes through, and they are aiming to get snowmaking fully operational by mid-to-late November.
“Over the last 20 years there’s always been a push for making sure one of our main open spaces at Sunset Hills has accessible skiing all winter around,” Weiss said.
The project involves a quarter-mile of underground piping, a pump house and snowmaking towers, Weiss said. The goal is to get three to four kilometers of snow in the park, with the ability to push snow further to the edges, Weiss said. The foundation previously made snow there in the early 2000s, according to the proposal.
The system will get water from a well, Weiss said, which will be held in a cistern that can provide four to eight hours of snow. Weiss said the system is intended to complement natural snow with more dense and durable man-made snow.
“The more dense snow will last through any sort of warm-up events and allow us also to shape the trails and contour them for higher quality,” Weiss said.
Bozeman city commissioners voted this week to grant $150,000 for the project, which cost nearly $1 million in total. The city money comes from the cash-in-lieu of parkland fund. Bridger Ski Foundation will be responsible for maintenance of the project, Weiss said.
While Bridger Ski Foundation doesn’t charge for use of the trails near Sunset Hills and the other locations around Bozeman during the winter, skiers can buy voluntary trail passes.
With buying skis, boots, poles and other gear already burdening skiers’ wallets, several city commissioners said if public dollars are being used for the project they want people to know they can access the trails for free.
Weiss said one of their priorities moving forward will be to work with the parks and recreation department on a campaign about trail accessibility.
“When using public dollars it’s really important that there’s equity here and that everyone who wants to ski is able to do so,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.