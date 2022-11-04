The Bridger Ski Foundation’s 54th annual ski swap is returning to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds this weekend, and more people have dropped off gear for consignment than ever before, according to Jenny White, a spokesperson for the nonprofit ski club.
Over 700 items were delivered to the fairgrounds on Thursday, and volunteers expected more gear to arrive throughout the day on Friday. They loaded skis, boots, snowboards and other equipment onto carts, then rolled them in between buildings during the morning hours.
By Saturday, volunteers will have filled many of the rooms at the Fairgrounds with an assortment of downhill and Nordic skis, snowboards, backcountry gear, winter clothing, helmets, hats, gloves, backpacks and a whole bunch of boots.
The ski swap opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and it runs until 6 p.m. There’s a $5 entry fee, and volunteers will get to shop the swap early, beginning at 8 a.m. People should expect a long line, but it’s a fun line, White said.
On Sunday morning, the swap opens to the general public again at 10 a.m. It runs until 2 p.m., and the entry fee is $2. The second day is a great time to buy significantly discounted items, White said. Sellers have the option to discount their items by 50%.
This year, BSF tried out new consignment software, which meant people who wanted to sell their gear registered the items online, then picked up pre-printed tags at the fairgrounds. The new system seemed to work well, according to White.
The swap benefits the community in many ways, but in particular, it’s a way to celebrate the coming ski season, and it helps keep skiing affordable, she said. Families get a chance to change out their winter gear, which is important since kids cycle through equipment often.
“It’s a celebration. It’s a good time. It’s just a great way to get together with your fellow skiers,” White said. She encouraged buyers to “enjoy the process, and to know that it’s all volunteer-run. These are people volunteering their time just to be here."
Sellers include individuals and retailers, and BSF receives a 20% consignment fee on all items that are sold. The ski club retains any items that are unclaimed by Sunday at 5 p.m. Staff can donate that gear to local nonprofits or keep it for resale the following year.
The annual ski swap is BSF’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the money raised supports all of the club’s programs, including its youth programs and trail grooming program. The foundation regularly grooms area trails for a distance of about 45 miles in total, according to White.
To complement Saturday’s ski swap, BSF’s trail grooming crew plans to host a pancake breakfast at the fairgrounds from 8 to 10 a.m. Anyone who wants to buy a Community Nordic Trails Pass gets a free flapjack.
Purchasing the annual pass is voluntary, but BSF relies on that revenue to cover the costs of grooming and maintaining local trails. An annual pass costs $75 for individuals and $150 for families. A day pass is $10. Pass holders get to shop at the swap an hour early.
Also on Saturday, the BSF Nordic Pro Team plans to wax skis in a tent outside of the checkout area. A Nordic ski wax costs $30, and an Alpine ski wax costs $35. The money will support the team’s endeavors and program. Some athletes are on track to compete at the World Cup, White said.
BSF Executive Director Evan Weiss said the club typically raises somewhere between $80,000 and $100,000 for its programs through the annual ski swap, and it “can’t really operate without this revenue based on the business model.”
Weiss emphasized that the swap is probably BSF’s most important event, and he added that “it lets all the ski gear get recycled into the community,” which is significant since “equipment is one of the biggest, if not the biggest expense and barrier to entry, along with lift tickets.”
BSF is expecting that about 5,000 people will shop at the swap throughout the weekend, and White noted that about 400 volunteers helped put the event together. “I’m always amazed at the people who give so much back to this organization,” she said.
