The Bridger Ski Foundation’s 54th annual ski swap is returning to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds this weekend, and more people have dropped off gear for consignment than ever before, according to Jenny White, a spokesperson for the nonprofit ski club.

Over 700 items were delivered to the fairgrounds on Thursday, and volunteers expected more gear to arrive throughout the day on Friday. They loaded skis, boots, snowboards and other equipment onto carts, then rolled them in between buildings during the morning hours.

By Saturday, volunteers will have filled many of the rooms at the Fairgrounds with an assortment of downhill and Nordic skis, snowboards, backcountry gear, winter clothing, helmets, hats, gloves, backpacks and a whole bunch of boots.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

