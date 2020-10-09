The Bridger Ski Foundation has canceled its 53rd annual ski swap, the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising event of the year, due to concerns over COVID-19.
“I hate to cancel it, but ultimately, I don’t want to put our volunteers and community at risk with this event during a pandemic,” said Evan Weiss, BSF’s executive director, in a news release.
Organizers had originally planned to hold the swap at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds Nov. 6 through Nov. 8.
Swap participants buy or sell used winter gear, including skiing and snowboarding equipment, during the weekend event. BSF takes a 20% fee on sold items. Approximately 5,000 people normally attend, organizers wrote.
Jenny White, a spokesperson for BSF, said the event is important because many Montanans rely on it to buy affordable equipment for skiing and snowboarding. It’s also important because it’s BSF’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Money that BSF collects from the swap goes toward local nordic, alpine, freestyle and freeskiing programs for youth and adults. The money also funds grooming on more than 40 miles of trails around Bozeman. Canceling the swap will make covering the costs of ski programs and winter trail grooming around Bozeman difficult, according to Weiss.
To make up for the losses, organizers are encouraging people to register for a virtual Oktoberfest on Oct. 10, or buy a voluntary trails pass to help fund winter grooming.
BSF’s Oktoberfest will feature Bavarian costumes, special guests, a live auction and prizes. The first 100 households to sign up can receive a free growler of beer and pretzels. Tickets are $50 each.
“It’s a fun, easy way to support BSF,” White said.
BSF grooms trails around the Bridger Creek Golf Course, the Sunset Hills, Highland Glen, Bozeman Creek, Hyalite Canyon, Sacajawea Middle School and the MSU Intramural Fields. Though trails passes aren’t required to ski these trails, White said the nonprofit depends on passes to fund the maintenance.
White said even though BSF is losing a large fundraising opportunity this year, members at this point aren’t discussing limiting services this winter. “So far, we’re looking pretty good,” she said.
Weiss and an organizing committee ultimately decided to cancel this year’s ski swap despite working with the Gallatin County Health Department to come up with a plan. Under the plan, consignment items would have been limited to “hard goods” like skis, snowboards, poles and boots. Groups of people allowed into the sales area would have been staggered.
“Even with safety measures in place, there were still challenges, and we just didn’t feel it was the right thing to do,” Weiss said in the release. “We’ll come back next year, better than ever.”
