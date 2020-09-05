A fire that started in the Bridger Mountains north of the “M” trail Friday afternoon has spread to 400 acres, the Custer Gallatin National Forest wrote at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Forest Service reported the Bridger Foothills fire at 80 acres at 6 p.m. Friday evening. Firefighters worked all night to protect structures. On Saturday morning, 110 people were responding.
The Midnight Sun Interagency Hotshot Crew and smokejumpers are digging line, Gallatin County Emergency Management wrote on Facebook Saturday morning.
All off duty firefighters at the Bozeman Fire Department were called in to assist in the response Friday evening, the department wrote on Facebook. Two large air tankers, four single engine air tankers, four helicopters, two hand crews, smokejumpers and engine crews were responding Friday evening.
More crews, another large air tanker and two single engine air tankers are expected to arrive Saturday, according to the Forest Service.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Warm weather and red flag conditions are expected Saturday, with a cold front predicted to move in Sunday night. A red flag warning is in effect until midnight.
All trails from Middle Cottonwood up to Saddle Peak are closed, including all trails tying in with Bridger Bowl’s southern boundary and running south to the “M” parking lot.
The Forest Service said late Friday that Bridger Canyon Road is open only to resident traffic between the intersection of Story Mill Road and Kelly Canyon Road until further notice.
