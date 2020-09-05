A fire burning in the mountains north of Bozeman has burned structures and forced evacuations in the Bridger and Bangtail mountain ranges.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday evening that the Bridger Foothills fire jumped Bridger Canyon Road. The post said the fire is burning buildings.
Officials are evacuating residents of Bridger Canyon, Kelly Canyon and the Jackson Creek area as a result of the Bridger Foothills fire.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone not contacted by the sheriff's office to evacuate voluntarily. Officials are also asking people to steer clear of those areas so emergency responders can get people out safely.
Bridger Canyon Road is now closed from Story Mill Road to Sedan.
Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger, said structures have been “taken out” by the fire, but did not say how many. He also said some firefighters have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin said people should not call 911 unless they are directly impacted by the fire.
The fire started in the Bridger Mountains north of the “M” trail Friday afternoon and has now spread to about 475 acres, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Steve Bullock. Bullock announced Saturday afternoon that Federal Emergency Management Agency grant had been secured to help pay for the fire response.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
The fire kicked up significantly Saturday afternoon, sending a massive smoke plume into the sky.
All trails in the Bridgers and Bangtails are now closed, the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced.
