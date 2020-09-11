Officials are downgrading their response to a fire on the Bridger Range that was a little more than two-thirds contained by Friday afternoon.
Kelli Roemer, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service, said a new, scaled-down management team will be brought in Saturday evening to take over operations for the Bridger Foothills fire.
The fire exceeded capacity of local resources when it erupted a week ago and threatened lives, property and livestock. Because of that, a national incident command team was called in to oversee the incident.
However, Roemer said, as the fire’s containment increased and the complexity of it scaled down, a different management team was called in. She said that freed up the initial management team to go fight other fires burning in the West.
“I think that we’re seeing the need for fewer resources, and the complexity of if sort of calming down,” Roemer said.
The fire has burned 8,224 acres and was 68% contained by Friday afternoon.
The south and west parts of the fire, and a large spot near Jackson Creek Road, have been contained. Much of the east part of the burned area is contained. Some of the north part of the fire is also contained.
Crews continued digging lines around the fire’s edge on Friday.
On the northern section of the fire, helicopters dropped buckets of water on hotspots. Firefighters removed trees there to make a fuel break and cut the blaze off from further spreading.
Roemer said the main focus was on that northern part of the burned area. She said fire crews continue mopping up around structures to ensure no embers remain.
“We still have a lot of active resources working the north side and around structures,” Roemer said.
On Thursday evening, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced that roads are open for resident requested services like contractors, construction crews, insurance personnel and trash companies. Residents should continue to stay inside their homes and off the roads, especially from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to let fire crews work.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the roads would remain closed to non-residents over the weekend.
Meanwhile, a blaze in Yellowstone National Park continued to burn, despite two days of colder, wet weather.
The Lone Star Fire has burned 3,346 acres about three miles south of Old Faithful. The fire started on Aug. 22.
The fire has forced closures in many trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser. Trailheads and picnic areas on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are closed.
