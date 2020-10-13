The Bridger Foothills fire has been 100% contained and all area closures have been lifted, Forest Service officials said.
Precipitation from a cold front that moved in on Oct. 5 and cooler seasonal conditions have helped firefighters contain the fire, according to a news release. Officials urged people to be extremely cautious when entering burned areas.
“Strong winds can cause fire damaged trees to fall over,” they wrote. “Stay on trail, and try to move through the area as quickly as possible to avoid exposure to hazards.”
Lightning sparked the Bridger Foothills Fire north of the “M” trail on Sept. 4. Local firefighters, police and other emergency responders mobilized quickly to evacuate hikers, drop water on the blaze and block off Bridger Canyon Road.
The flames spread up the western side of the Bridgers and rushed down the eastern side of the range. The following day, high winds caused the fire to “blow up,” forcing Bridger Canyon, Jackson Creek and Kelly Canyon residents to evacuate.
Three firefighters deployed fire shelters, one firefighter was injured and 30 homes were destroyed, officials later confirmed. Twenty different agencies responded to the blaze.
An investigation revealed the fire was caused by a lightning strike. It burned 8,224 acres.
