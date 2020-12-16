Bridger Bowl is planning to open for the season on Thursday, though skiing will be limited to 5% of its terrain because of low snow coverage.
Erin O’Connor, a Bridger Bowl spokesperson, said staff made the decision to open the lower portion of the mountain after a winter storm hit the Bozeman area this weekend. Workers have also been manufacturing snow to fill in the lower angle terrain.
O’Connor said staff still don’t know when more lifts can open, as the decision largely depends on the weather.
“We all need to do a snow dance,” she said.
The mountain’s beginner area carpets and lifts — Flurry, Sundog, Sunnyside, Virginia City and Bridger to Midway — will be available for use on Bridger’s opening day. All other lifts will be closed. Guests can use the restrooms and purchase food and beverages at the Jim Bridger Lodge and Deer Park Chalet. Limited seating is available there.
O’Connor said people are not allowed to store their gear in the lodges, but can check their shoes and bags at an area in the Jim Bridger Lodge.
“We’re trying to get people to use their cars as their lodges whenever possible,” she said.
Staff are only admitting 750 skiers and snowboarders per day until more snow accumulates, according to O’Connor. Reservations will increase as more acreage opens up, she said. Uphill travel at the ski area closed for the season on Wednesday.
Because there is so little terrain open, there were a lot of people who wanted reservations but didn’t get them, O’Connor said.
This year, Bridger Bowl is requiring guests to reserve their visits through an online system because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reservations open four days in advance at 2 p.m. Staff had originally set that time at 9 a.m., but pushed it for operational reasons.
Big Sky Resort opened some lifts on Thanksgiving day, but staff plan to expand available terrain this week to 1,100 acres. By Thursday, staff are planning to have 12 lifts open. An additional six lifts are set to open on Friday, according to Troy Nedved, Big Sky’s general manager.
Nedved said Big Sky’s snowmaking team has taken advantage of every weather window to get terrain opened for skiing.
“Within the next few days, snowmaking will be complete and more terrain will continue to open with more natural snow,” he said.
During its first opening weeks, the resort has improved operations to better address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nedved. Staff have increased health and safety signage, updated lift mazes and changed dining options. They’ve also expanded mask requirements to include all public spaces.
Nedved said skiers should expect many days will sell out. He encouraged visitors to pre-purchase lift tickets — especially people visiting from far away who have booked accommodations.
“Limiting peak daily visits and managing social distancing is essential to sustainable operations,” he said. Ikon Pass holders are required to make reservations, but other season pass holders at Big Sky still aren’t.
