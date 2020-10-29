Bridger Bowl Ski Area stopped selling some season passes on Thursday, a move meant to limit capacity and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Bridger spokesperson Erin O’Connor said that the ski area has stopped selling child, junior, adult, midweek and young adult season passes indefinitely for this season. She said the decision is meant to try to keep employees and skiers on the mountain healthy.
The ski area had sold more than 10,000 passes as of Thursday, O’Connor said, which is typical for this time of year. If the ski hill can get up to 3,000 visitors a day, she said, “I think we’ll feel pretty good that everyone will be able to get to ski the base that they want to ski.”
“We are just trying to keep everyone healthy and safe,” O’Connor said.
She said the ski area will continue to sell preschool and senior season passes until Nov. 4.
The ski area will also continue selling day lift tickets. Skiers also have an option to buy an “any day pass,” a package of up to five days of skiing that can be used any time during the season with a reservation.
Reservations are part of the ski area's plans for the season amid the pandemic. All lift ticket and season pass holders will be required to reserve dates for skiing ahead of time. There will also be daily caps on the number of skiers admitted.
She said the ski area’s decision is based solely on trying to keep the virus at bay. The decision is meant to allow for social distancing at lift lines and giving skiers space on lifts, if needed.
“We want everyone to be as comfortable as possible,” She said.
O’Connor said Bridger Bowl has a projected opening date of Dec. 4. However, she said, that all depends on weather and whether any stricter COVID-19 restrictions are put in place before then.
