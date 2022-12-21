Bridger Bowl Ski Area closed Wednesday morning, citing the frigid temperatures and “safety of our guests and employees.”
The resort will not open Wednesday, but said the forecast will be monitored regarding opening on Thursday. Uphill travel is not allowed Wednesday, the ski area wrote in a press release.
Big Sky Resort pared back opening on Wednesday due to the cold, canceling a few things like zipline tours and night skiing. As of Wednesday morning, all but three lifts were open.
With temperatures well below zero Wednesday morning, Bozeman is bunkering down.
The extreme cold temps are expected to continue into Thursday. The overnight low in Bozeman could reach minus 45 degrees with wind chill, and could be as low as minus 19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
The NWS recommends limiting exposure outdoors when temps get this cold. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes outside if not properly dressed.
Frostbite can occur in about 15 minutes with wind chill values near minus 25 degrees, according to NWS. The NWS recommends wearing multiple layers, gloves, hats and to cover all exposed skin when venturing outdoors.
A winter weather advisory for the Bozeman-area, including the Interstate 90 corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, is in effect until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The advisory warns of continuing snowfall with one inch of accumulation by 11 a.m. possible.
Road conditions are slippery and visibility is limited due to blowing snow, the advisory states.
U.S. Highways 87 and 20 are closed at the Idaho-Montana border due to drifting snow, reduced visibility and "extremely hazardous" conditions, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.
Both highways are closed to Ashton, Idaho, from the Montana border.
