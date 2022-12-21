Bridger Bowl File
Buy Now

The sign for Bridger Bowl is illuminated by the sun on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bridger Bowl Ski Area closed Wednesday morning, citing the frigid temperatures and “safety of our guests and employees.”

The resort will not open Wednesday, but said the forecast will be monitored regarding opening on Thursday. Uphill travel is not allowed Wednesday, the ski area wrote in a press release.

Big Sky Resort pared back opening on Wednesday due to the cold, canceling a few things like zipline tours and night skiing. As of Wednesday morning, all but three lifts were open.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.