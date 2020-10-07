Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl Ski Area have unveiled operations plans for the upcoming ski season that include new measures to facilitate social distancing.
Bridger Bowl is adopting a new reservation system that will require all lift ticket and season pass holders to reserve dates for skiing ahead of time. Staff will monitor mountain operations and select daily caps on the number of skiers admitted.
Managers at Big Sky Resort are waiting to see whether capacity limits are necessary.
Troy Nedved, general manager of operations at Big Sky, said the nearly 6,000 acres of terrain already lends itself well to social distancing. There are approximately 2,000 acres of skiable terrain at Bridger Bowl.
“We’ve tailored this plan to Big Sky Resort specifically with all the data we currently have,” Nedved said. “We’re creating an adaptive and flexible plan.”
Though ticket windows at Big Sky will still be open, staff are encouraging visitors to buy lift tickets ahead of time. Staff are also reserving the right to cap the number of lift tickets sold per day if needed.
Bridger’s new RFID ticket and pass system, which was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow guests to make reservations online. Tickets and passes will be scanned upon entry to the property and at lift lines. All lift tickets will be sold online, managers wrote. Guests at Bridger Bowl must prove they have a reservation to enter the parking lot.
Bridger Bowl managers could not be reached before deadline.
Big Sky is tentatively set to open on Nov. 26. Bridger Bowl is planning its opening “on or before Dec. 4, or later if the snow gods continue the 2020 train wreck.”
Big Sky is eliminating the singles lift line and adding two lines — one for customers who want to ride with a group they traveled with and one for customers who are comfortable riding with others, according to Nedved. On certain lifts, including Ramcharger 8 and the Lone Peak Tram, separate groups will have to ride together, but maintain distance.
“We want to get people uphill and spaced out,” Nedved said.
The resort is also requiring all guests to wear face coverings at lift lines and in all indoor public areas, including restrooms. Occupied rooms at hotels will be spaced out, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout indoor areas. They will also be required at all times when guests are dining, unless they are in the process of eating or drinking.
Though all of Big Sky’s restaurants and dining establishments will be open, take-out options will be available and seating has been modified to accommodate social distancing, managers wrote. The Yellowstone Conference Center, an 8,000-square-foot indoor area, will be open for additional seating.
At Big Sky, limited day lockers will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, Nedved said. Snowsports lesson sizes will be limited. Proper spacing in rental areas will be maintained, and a new rental delivery service will be implemented. Rentals can be e returned outside.
All lodges at Bridger Bowl will see reduced capacity, with grab-and-go options encouraged. Guests are expected to use their cars to change their gear and eat. Snowflake Hut will be closed for the season.
Bridger Bowl is requiring face coverings at all lift lines and in any public spaces where 6 feet of social distancing can’t be maintained. Hand sanitizer will be available at all restrooms. All locker holders have had their seasonal locker reservations placed on hold. All gear left under benches and on floors will be moved to a “shoe and bag check” area.
Lesson sizes at Bridger Bowl will be limited, with large youth group lessons “primarily curtailed for the season.” Managers plan to update their snowsports plan, they wrote. Rental areas will be consolidated into the Saddle Peak Lodge.
