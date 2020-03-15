Skiing will end Sunday at Bozeman’s two local ski areas out of fear of spreading the novel coronavirus.
Big Sky Resort will suspend operations after skiing on Sunday and all lodging properties will close after March 22.
Shortly after Big Sky’s announcement, Bridger Bowl decided to stop running its ski lifts for the season at noon on Sunday. The website said uphill traffic is prohibited until sunrise Monday morning.
The closure follows a week of cancellations, closures, suspensions and more over virus fears. Gov. Steve Bullock announced Friday that the virus called COVID-19 had infected four people in Montana, including one in Gallatin County. Since that announcement, there have been at least two more people who tested positive for the virus.
Big Sky Resort sent out emails and announced its closure on its website Sunday morning. The closure includes retail and rental shops and the Solace Spa at the resort. Restaurants there will remain open “based on situational needs and a commitment to social distancing.”
The resort said it would reevaluate opening at a later date.
“As always, our top priority has been the health and wellbeing of our guests, team members, and community, and this is undoubtedly the right decision given the current situation,” the resort said on its website.
The website said seasonal employees would be paid through March 22.
Lodging properties will remain open while guests in house make alternate travel arrangements.
Given the short notice, the resort said it would relax its cancellation and refund policy and encourages guests to visit its website for more information. It said there is no urgency to call to discuss cancellations.
“We will continue to honor this relaxed policy throughout the coming months,” the resort said.
Bridger had hoped to stay open until April 5, according to its website. Instead, lifts will stop running Sunday at noon. The prohibition on uphill travel is meant keep people from going up the mountain on their own until sunrise Monday.
The ski area said it will relax its cancellation policies because of the closure.
On its website, the ski area added: "Thanks for a great season!"
