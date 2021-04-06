Travelers along Bridger Canyon Drive should expect detours and delays starting this week as construction crews replace a bridge east of Bozeman.
Crews working with the Montana Department of Transportation will remove a bridge along Montana Route 86 approximately 9 miles east of Bozeman starting this week.
Workers plan to reroute traffic on Bridger Canyon Drive while the removal occurs. They’ll direct vehicles around the project on a 12-foot-wide gravel surface with signage. Weather may impact the timing of the work.
People should expect 25 mph speed limits and delays of up to 15 minutes on the road. A temporary traffic signal may control an alternating one-way. There will be a 14-foot width restriction.
Loads wider than 14 feet need to contact Riverside Contracting at 406-721-9267 to schedule passage accommodations.
A motorcycle advisory will also go into effect while the project occurs. Motorcyclists should use an alternate route, department officials wrote.
“Safety is our number one priority during construction,” said Paul Cogley, engineering project manager for the Montana Department of Transportation, in a news release. “The traveling public should pay close attention to signage near the project area as conditions can change during construction.”
The department anticipates bridge work will be complete by May, though dates could change.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.