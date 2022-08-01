Crews have completed repair and resurfacing work on five bridges between Bozeman and Livingston on Interstate 90.
The five bridges were in three different locations at Trail Creek Road, Exit 316, the city center interchange, Exit 333, and the eastbound bridge at Swingley Road. Crews worked on the guardrails and drainage systems as well as resurfacing, according to a press release.
Work started the week of April 19, said Brandon Coates, a public involvement manager for RBCI, which works with the Montana Department of Transportation.
Coates said work on two bridges that go over Quinn Creek is still ongoing. Both bridges are being replaced. A majority of the work there is expected to be complete this fall, Coates said, with some work left to do next year.
The five bridges that were resurfaced were built in the early 1960s, according to the MDT press release. Rehabilitating of the bridge decks, versus fully replacing them was a “cost effective value to taxpayers,” according to the release.
“The resurfacing of these bridges was critical to prolonging the life of the structures and providing motorists with a smooth and safe driving surface for several more years,” said MDT Engineering Project Manager Paul Cogley in the release.
Crews still have to put in final pavement markings, according to the press release. That work is expected to take less than a day.
The release states that a 2019 traffic study found that about 15,590 vehicles use the bridges daily, a number that is expected to increase to over 25,500 by 2044.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.