Crews have completed repair and resurfacing work on five bridges between Bozeman and Livingston on Interstate 90.

The five bridges were in three different locations at Trail Creek Road, Exit 316, the city center interchange, Exit 333, and the eastbound bridge at Swingley Road. Crews worked on the guardrails and drainage systems as well as resurfacing, according to a press release.

Work started the week of April 19, said Brandon Coates, a public involvement manager for RBCI, which works with the Montana Department of Transportation.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

