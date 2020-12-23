Lot G Cafe packages its takeout food in compostable containers, made from plant products and sold by a local distributor, Eco Montana. It’s just the right thing to do, said owner Serena Rundberg, who also owns several other Bozeman restaurants.
But while those containers aren’t plastic, they still won’t break down entirely in a landfill as opposed to a commercial compost facility.
“All of our takeout containers, hot and cold cups, they’re all made with bio-based materials,” said Rundberg. “So we’ve seen just a lot of that compostable to-go ware is going home with people, and we don’t know, from there, where it goes.”
So Rundberg and Belgrade-based composting business Happy Trash Can came up with a plan: install a public composting bin at Lot G, for Lot G customers and Bozeman residents to drop off their compostable food containers.
From there, the containers will go to Happy Trash Can’s facility in Belgrade, where they’ll break down into compost for local farms and gardeners and won’t take up space in a landfill.
Lot G — and all of Rundberg’s restaurants — have had a longtime commitment to sustainability. The cafe is two-star certified by the Green Restaurant Association, an organization that helps restaurants meet sustainability goals and certifies those that do. A majority of the menu is locally sourced, with protein and produce coming from producers in and around the Gallatin Valley, and the restaurant itself creates as little waste as it can — less than one trash bag a day, Rundberg said.
While the containers provided by Eco Montana aren’t plastic, they won’t break down the way they were intended to in a regular landfill and could take a long time to do so in a backyard compost bin compared to Happy Trash Can’s commercial facility.
“If it’s going into the landfill, it’s not breaking down correctly and is contributing to the overall landfill size,” said Adrienne Huckabone, a co-owner of Happy Trash Can. “Compostable containers are made from plants, usually cornstarch, potato starch or cane sugar. So … when it says it’s compostable, it should be composted.”
At its core, composting isn’t a tough science to understand. Compostable things — like Eco Montana containers and many food products — go to a composting facility, like Happy Trash Can. The materials get mixed in together into compost piles, where it will decompose and turn into compost usable for gardens and farms.
“Our main mission is to have an affordable and quality compost product for our local farms so that we can keep this local food cycle a closed loop,” Huckabone said. “I’m always trying to educate the public on compostables. I think this is a really good step in the right direction.”
When Heidi Drivdahl-Noyes started Eco Montana in 2012, it was tougher to sell businesses on the quality of the compostable to-go containers, which are mostly made in California, China and Taiwan.
“There’s a myth that this stuff is so much more expensive, that it’s not very good quality and doesn’t really work,” Drivdahl-Noyes said. “It’s a little easier now, and people come to me more because they see it in other places.”
Since 2012, Eco Montana has grown to have over 200 customers, mainly in the Bozeman area but also scattered throughout the state. People are paying more attention to what they put into the world and are more aware of the harm single-use plastics do, Drivdahl-Noyes said.
But it’s still important to get those compostable containers to a composting site for them to break down in the way they’re supposed to, even if they’ll do less harm in a landfill than a plastic to-go container would.
“It will break down a little bit (in a landfill), depending on what the product is,” Drivdahl-Noyes said. “The problem with the landfill is that it gets buried, and once things are buried and sealed off, there is no oxygen, and it needs oxygen to complete that process. There is going to be some breakdown of it, but not to the same extent.”
