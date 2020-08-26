Bozeman’s city finances are mostly within the set budget and expected revenues for fiscal year 2020, according to a special presentation to the Bozeman City Commission Tuesday night.
“Overall, we stayed within budget and came close to achieving our revenue estimate,” said city finance director Kristin Donald.
The largest source of money going into the general fund is tax dollars. Those are collected twice during the fiscal year, and the final payment was estimated in the report.
Taxes brought in $17.6 million to the general fund. Charges for services brought in $2.9 million and intergovernmental funding brought in about $7.9 million. Other sources of general fund revenue include licenses, permits, fines and forfeitures and brought in roughly $6 million.
Donald stressed that the report was a preliminary report, meaning it had not yet been audited or finalized. The final report for fiscal year 2020 will be published in December.
Money spent from the general fund stayed within budget, according to the report. By far the largest expenditure from the general fund was payroll, which cost the city $22.1 million. Capital costs were about $1.4 million.
The largest source of savings in the city general fund was in the budget for city operations, which, at $6.6 million, spent $3.4 million less than budgeted.
Donald said part of the reason that operations cost so much less than projected was because of COVID-19 closures.
“A lot of our programming had to stop. We’ve had to close down buildings and do different things,” she said. “We’ve had to have different reactions because the pandemic is different than the (2008-2009) housing crisis, so the impact on our funds has been different.”
The general fund isn’t the only financial fund the city maintains — it also collects and spends money in two special revenue funds and an enterprise fund. Both special revenue funds collected more and spent less than was projected for fiscal year 2020.
The enterprise funds track operations that the city runs that operate similarly to a private business, like the city’s water, wastewater, solid waste, stormwater and parking services. All enterprise funds are making and spending about what was projected for those funds.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.