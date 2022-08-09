If you Google “abortion providers in Montana,” you won’t find any in Bozeman. The closest clinics that openly provide elective abortions are in Helena and Billings.
But there is an open secret among local health providers: One Bozeman doctor does perform elective abortions.
Dr. Claire Putnam said that she has been the only doctor in Bozeman who performs elective abortions since she opened her private practice, SHE Health and Wellness, in 2018. She plans to close the clinic soon.
“I’m a hesitant abortion provider in Montana,” Putnam said. “I would love to not do any elective abortions. Often I have talked people out of abortions.”
Though you won’t find the words “abortion” or “pregnancy termination” on SHE Health’s website, Putnam said she has performed them since she opened the clinic.
Putnam describes herself as a pro-life abortion provider — a “purple person” who doesn’t easily fit into a political mold. Her favorite part of her job is helping women and couples bring healthy babies into the world.
Putnam, a board-certified OB-GYN, said abortions are a small but important part of her practice. She sees abortion as a crucial component of health care that can save lives.
She is closing her private practice in part because of financial pressures. But she has felt differently about her work as an OB-GYN since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that guaranteed abortion as a right.
“I’m also afraid. That’s part of why I’m closing,” Putnam said. “Doctors are threatened for what they do. It’s kind of a threatening time.”
Access
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 13 states immediately limited abortions.
In Montana, abortion is protected by the state constitution’s right to privacy due to a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling. Abortions are legal in Montana until fetal viability, when the fetus can survive outside the womb, usually around 24 weeks.
The Montanan Republican Party updated their official platform in July to support a “complete ban on elective abortions,” without exceptions for rape or incest.
Legally limiting abortions would require a new state Supreme Court ruling or an amendment to the state constitution. Earlier this month Gov. Greg Gianforte asked the Montana Supreme Court to “reconsider [their] role in light of Dobbs and return policymaking to the legislature.”
Montana has five clinics that openly provide elective abortions, none of which are in Gallatin County. Bozeman Health, which governs Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and many Bozeman health care providers, does not perform any elective abortions.
“People don’t really know,” Putnam said. “(Abortion) is legal in Montana, but the access here is very limited.”
Idaho, Wyoming, and North Dakota, all of which border Montana, enacted laws to restrict abortion when Roe fell, and Montanan clinics are expecting an increase in out-of-state patients.
Out-of-state need and Bozeman’s growing population have increased the demand for abortion services in Bozeman, according to Putnam. She said that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Bridgercare, and the Susan Wicklund Fund have all referred patients to her for abortion care.
“I have had doctors calling me from the hospital saying, ‘I have this patient, can you help her?’ A patient who has cancer, who needs an abortion … so she could have her chemotherapy and live,” Putnam said.
Putnam described another case referred to her from a Bozeman Health physician in which a patient’s fetus had anencephaly — a rare condition where the fetus doesn’t develop a brain.
Putnam was the closest provider who could provide an abortion for that patient.
Most of the abortions that Putnam provides are done through medication and occur before the patient is 10 weeks pregnant.
For cases in which the fetus has a fatal abnormality, like anencephaly or trisomy 18, Putnam said she has tried to receive approval from local hospitals to perform abortions for patients who are 16 weeks pregnant.
Putnam’s clinic doesn’t have the equipment or staff necessary for surgical abortions, and she said that local hospitals have not allowed her to use their facilities for those operations.
“Livingston says it should be done at Bozeman because they’re a bigger hospital, and Bozeman says, ‘we don’t do any abortions,’” Putnam said. So she has sent those patients to Missoula and out of state for care instead.
Bozeman Health, the organization that governs Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and many of Bozeman’s health care providers, doesn’t allow their providers to perform elective abortions. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
“The only time termination is done at Bozeman Health, it is not considered elective because there is an imminent danger to the patient’s life,” said Dr. Kris Bodnar, a Bozeman Health OB-GYN.
This also means that Bozeman Health providers can’t perform abortions for patients whose fetuses have fatal conditions, unless the patient’s life is in imminent danger. Bozeman Health refers patients to clinics in these cases.
“It’s a very difficult time for the patient, and to have to send her away is very difficult,” Bodnar said. “Anyone who has any ounce of empathy in their bodies would understand that that’s very difficult.”
Bodnar said she has worked for other hospital systems that have allowed elective abortions only when the fetus has a fatal condition, like anencephaly.
“I don’t know why it is Bozeman Health’s policy,” she said. “But it’s not to say we aren’t doing everything we can to get (these patients) to where they need to be.”
Bozeman Health’s chief physician officer, Dr. Mark Williams, said he was not sure why Bozeman Health forbids elective abortions in all cases, but that the policy is under review by Bozeman Health’s board of directors.
What’s next
In the early years of the internet, when Claire Putnam was in medical school, she chose “Optimist4Life” as her first email address.
She said her perspective has since changed.
“Overall, I’m very very disheartened,” she said.
After working as an OB-GYN with Kaiser Permanente for 10 years, Putnam moved to Bozeman with her native-Montanan husband and opened SHE Health in 2018.
Now, four years later, she has decided to close her clinic. There is no official closing date yet, but she said she has slowly started to tell her patients about the closure.
“To open your own clinic in today’s world, without hospital support in a community, is unheard of. I’m a dinosaur, really,” Putnam said. “And I’m a dinosaur who can’t keep it open.”
As the owner of a private practice, Putnam said she can’t negotiate prices with insurance and medical supply companies.
Putnam and her office staff could find higher paying jobs at local restaurants, she said.
On top of the finances, Putnam said she is scared to treat patients who will attempt at-home abortions, if Montana enacts a ban. She is already worried that patients will delay seeking care because of stigma or misunderstandings about the legal status of abortion in Montana.
“It’s not fun to have women die in your arms,” she said. “At a certain point, all OB-GYNs have a lot of PTSD.”
Putnam said that after the Roe decision, she saw a surge of patients asking for IUD and sterilization procedures, something other OB-GYNs in the state have also reported.
After SHE Health closes, Putnam wants to educate people about abortion.
She said she hopes access can be expanded in Bozeman by changing the policies of Bozeman Health and bringing in an established organization that provides abortions, like Planned Parenthood of Montana or Blue Mountain Clinic.
“I’m willing to say, ‘Yes, here’s my space, you can have it. Make this bigger, and I will come and help you in whatever capacity that I can,’” Putnam said.
