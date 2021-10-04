top story Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now From left, Lila Bailey, Sapphire Pilney, Andrea Nelson, Paige Thomas and Junia Holland, center front, help make alphabet flashcards for the Love Letters for Literacy program during a Circle K club meeting on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, on Montana State University campus. Circle K is a collegiate organization, sponsored and organized by the Kiwanis club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Andrea Nelson, right, turns to Paige Thomas, left, while helping to make alphabet flashcards for the Love Letters for Literacy program during a Circle K club meeting on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, on Montana State University campus. Circle K is a collegiate organization, sponsored and organized by the Kiwanis club. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s local branch of international service organization the Kiwanis Club celebrated a big milestone this summer: its 100th birthday.Preceding the centennial celebration of the service organization is thousands of hours of volunteer work and huge amounts of money raised for local organizations, said club secretary and longtime member Kneal Hollander.Hollander has been a member of Kiwanis clubs for more than 30 years, mostly in the Seattle area. After retiring in Bozeman about four years ago, he was ecstatic to learn that there’s a Kiwanis Club here, too. “I’ve always been interested in giving back to the community in some form or another,” he said. “When I moved here I was really happy to see there was a really active club here as well.”The Bozeman Kiwanis club was formed in 1921, just a few years after the organization was born in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan. It has about 60 members today, Hollander said, who volunteer time with organizations like the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Eagle Mount and raise money through its own fundraisers.“I like to tell people that we’re a club that has great social activity while contributing to the community at whatever level that you want,” Hollander said. “Like anything else, you get out of it what you put in.”The club’s hallmark pancake breakfast couldn’t happen in 2020 because of the pandemic, Hollander said. But the club was still able to run a successful long-distance fundraiser, and club members are looking forward to hosting the 97th annual Cakes for Kids pancake breakfast, planned for this December if COVID allows.The Bozeman Kiwanis Club, according to historic documents a club member found through the Gallatin History Museum, was chartered on July 11, 1921. The centennial celebration earlier this summer was one of the first times the club has been able to gather in person in the last 18 months.“The COVID thing was really hard because we couldn’t get together, we were having Zoom meetings,” he said. “It was just so exciting to get back together after so long. That was one of the first meetings we were able to have and it was just really exciting to see everybody.”Mary Brydich, another longtime Kiwanis Club member and the current treasurer of the Bozeman Kiwanis Club, was one of the first women to join the Helena Kiwanis Club in 1989, less than 5 years after the organization opened membership to women.“I joined because I was asked. I did not have children, it’s not an organization that I would have ever just chosen, but I’ve always known that children are our greatest natural resources and they’re our future,” Brydich said. “The people were great, I liked the mission, they got me involved right away. And then you can just kind of say the rest is history.”Brydich has also served as governor of the Montana Kiwanis Club district, which also includes the club in Salmon, Idaho, and has held other district and club positions. She moved to Bozeman in 2002 and has been part of the local club ever since. “I just loved the people, and I liked the mission,” Brydich said. “They got me involved, and it’s been my passion now for 32 years.”Up until 2005, Kiwanis International’s motto was “We Build,” a nod to the fundraising and building that Kiwanis clubs did and continue to do across the country and around the globe. In 2005, the club changed its motto to “Serving the Children of the World,” and the Bozeman club subsequently shifted focus to working with kid-oriented organizations, like Eagle Mount, Thrive and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.“It does your heart good,” Brydich said. “It’s such a wonderful experience to know that you bring joy to the lives of children, and that you’re making differences in the lives of children.”The Kiwanis Club sponsors high school Key Clubs at both Bozeman and Gallatin high schools and the Circle K club at Montana State University. The high school and college clubs are essentially young adult Kiwanis Clubs — the organizations fundraise and donate money, resources and time in very similar ways to the community Kiwanis Club.Audrey Capp has been the staff adviser for the MSU Circle K club for about 14 years. But she’s been involved with Kiwanis for much longer than that.“My dad joined the Kiwanis Club in Butte where I grew up, and pretty much as long as I can remember as a child I was able to tag along,” Capp said. “I was in Key Club in high school and then was part of Circle K in college, and now I am very happy to be the staff adviser.”One of Circle K’s biggest projects is its tree planting initiative. Every fall and spring, at least in years that aren’t marred by a pandemic, the Circle K club raises money to purchase and plant trees around MSU’s campus. It’s helped plant about 80 trees to date, Capp said, including a line of trees to help separate a residential area from the campus and provide a sight and sound barrier for those living in the area.The Circle K club also writes cards around the holidays for residents at local rest homes, participates in campus clean-ups and takes part in Kiwanis Club fundraisers, like the Cakes for Kids pancake breakfast.“It just really connects everyone together, which is one of the reasons I love it,” Capp said about Kiwanis. “It’s just such a great feeling when you’re able to help someone.”Capp, who participates in Kiwanis Club initiatives in addition to her role overseeing Circle K, said that the club has done a lot more work in the Bozeman community than many people realize. It helped bring the Bozeman Dinosaur Park to life, for example, and has fundraised for a variety of pavilions and public park additions."There's these cool projects that have been long-lasting, or that occurred as a one-time deal but have a really lasting impact on the community," Capp said. "I think those are things that are really important to the club." 