Irving Elementary moved to remote learning for the entire school on Tuesday, a day after fully opening to five days of in-person learning.
The announcement came from district administrators and the school principal on Monday evening after they learned an Irving staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The district said the school would be closed to in-person learning Tuesday due to the number of’ staff members involved and the need for further contract tracing efforts.
“Late this evening, Nov. 2, the District learned that a staff member at Irving Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19,” Steve Johnson, the district’s deputy superintendent of operations, wrote in an email Monday evening. “Through contact tracing efforts we have determined that multiple staff members have been identified as close contacts.”
The move to 100% remote came a day after the elementary schools in the district moved out of the blended model and into five days of in-person learning for all students, despite concerns from parents and teachers.
In an email to Irving families, Principal Jennifer Westphal said to expect additional communication from her on Tuesday about the schedule for the remainder of the week.
Westphal said teachers would be providing further information on the details of remote instruction for each class.
In earlier emails the district sent to parents, it said social distancing would be impossible with full classes and to expect class and even school disruptions due to quarantines and staff shortages. It warned parents that classes and even schools might switch to remote instruction while conducting contact tracing.
On Monday, the district reported 37 adult staff and 269 students were absent for quarantine, according to its daily quarantine and isolation tracker. It was the highest quarantine count since the district began reporting the numbers in September.
“We thank Irving families and staff for their patience and understanding as we work together to ensure a safe environment for students and staff,” the district said in its email, signed by the three deputy superintendents.
During a special school board meeting Monday, people urged the board to reconsider the transition out of the blended model due to the rising coronavirus cases in the county.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.